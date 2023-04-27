Once more, for good measure.

After a busy week, the Three Stars are back with another Florida State of Recruiting podcast episode.

Come hang with Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and Tim Scribble as the trio dive deep into the team’s recent recruiting efforts and share their insights and predictions on the top prospects that could next join the Seminoles’ recruiting class.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State currently has the No. 7 class in college football with 11 commits, an average rating of 90.46, and a class score of 192.50. They sit behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 (average rating: 91.55, class score: 199.61, 11 commits).

The current top five teams in the rankings are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 1 with 14 commits, an average rating of 91.87, and a class score of 234.78; Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 with 12 commits, an average rating of 93.31, and a class score of 229.76; Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3 with 11 commits, an average rating of 94.44, and a class score of 228.02; LSU Tigers at No. 4 with 14 commits, an average rating of 90.32, and a class score of 219.24; and Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 5 with 12 commits, an average rating of 90.44, and a class score of 200.34.

