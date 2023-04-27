Another Seminole has entered his name in the transfer portal, and this time it’s a defensive back.

Omarion “Duke” Cooper found the field quickly and saw action in 20 games for Florida State including 7 starts. Sadly, injuries began to take their toll on Cooper, hindering his progress and confidence at times. Cooper switched to safety this spring to see if he could find a new role, but he will now look to finish his career elsewhere.

From his Seminoles.com bio:

2022

Appeared in 12 games with four starts…recorded 14 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble…made season-high four tackles, all solo, in 24-23 win vs. LSU…grabbed interception in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…interception came on Eagles’ first drive of game, FSU’s first takeaway on an opening drive since Sept. 18, 2021, at Wake Forest…recorded two solo stops and one forced fumble in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs Oklahoma…fumble was forced with 9:41 remaining in fourth quarter with game tied 25-25…after fumble recovery by Jammie Robinson, FSU scored to take 32-25 lead with 7:22 remaining…made three tackles vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…registered two tackles at No. 14 NC State…had two solo stops vs. No. 4 Clemson…made one tackle in 45-38 victory vs. Florida…also saw action in 35-31 win at Louisville, 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech, 45-3 victory at Miami, 38-3 win at Syracuse and 49-17 win vs. Louisiana.

2021:

Appeared in eight games with starts in each of final three contests…recorded 16 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups…Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year…had two tackles, one interception and four pass breakups vs. Miami in first collegiate start…named ACC Defensive Back and Rookie of the Week for his performance vs. Hurricanes…first true freshman nationally with four pass breakups and one interception in a game since Virginia Tech’s Kendall Fuller in 2013 and first FSU defender with that line since Derwin James in 2017…five passes defended and four pass breakups were highest single-game totals in ACC in 2021…passes defended total tied for third-highest single-game total nationally and pass breakups were tied for fifth-highest single-game total in America…registered season-high five tackles in season finale at Florida…had one solo stop vs. Louisville in collegiate debut…made two solo tackles vs. Syracuse…had three tackles vs. UMass…made one interception at Clemson…was FSU’s first interception by a true freshman since 2018…registered one tackle vs. North Carolina State…made two solo stops at Boston College.

BEFORE FSU:

Composite four-star recruit rated 41st-highest prospect in Florida and No. 22 cornerback nationally in 247Sports Composite…rated No. 9 in America at his position and No. 20 overall in Florida by ESPN…ranked 136th in ESPN300…three-year letterman at Lehigh Senior…recorded 81 tackles, 21 pass breakups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and multiple blocked kicks…recorded 29 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups as a senior…junior season made 25 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups and one blocked field goal while helping Lightning advance to 7A state playoffs…registered 27 tackles, one interception, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery as a sophomore.