Travis Jay enters the Transfer Portal

Florida State saw another defection to the transfer portal today and the latest loss comes from the defensive back room again.

Travis Jay arrived at Florida State with a great deal of potential after choosing the ‘Noles over a laundry list of notable offers. Sadly, things never clicked in Tallahassee for Jay. He will now look to finish his career elsewhere.

From his Seminoles.com bio:

2022

Worked with FSU’s scout team.

2021:

Played in 10 games with one start…recorded 17 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups…also totaled 104 yards on four kickoff returns…started season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame and registered one solo tackle, one interception and one pass breakup…made season-high six tackles and added one pass breakup vs. Louisville…recorded career-long 41-yard kickoff return, one solo tackle and one pass breakup at North Carolina…registered five tackles, four solo, and one pass breakup vs. Jacksonville State…made three tackles at Wake Forest…grabbed one interception vs. Syracuse…made one tackle at Clemson…also saw action vs. UMass, vs. Miami and in season finale at Florida.

2020:

Appeared in six games with two starts and recorded 26 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble…also gained 229 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 20 yards on two punt returns…kickoff return average of 22.9 yards per return in ACC games was third-highest average in conference play…Seminole Scholar…recorded career-high seven tackles, six solo, one forced fumble and 21-yard kickoff return at No. 12 Miami…returned to action in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina and tied career high with seven tackles…grabbed first collegiate interception, made three tackles and had 25-yard kickoff return in 56-35 win vs. Duke…recorded career-high 112 all-purpose yards, including 108 yards on five kickoff returns and four-yard punt return, in addition to six tackles at North Carolina State…returned three kickoffs for 75 yards, including two 31-yard returns, and one punt for 16 yards and made solo stop in season opener vs. Georgia Tech…first Seminole since 2015 with multiple 30-yard kickoff returns in single game…had two tackles at Louisville.

2019:

Worked with FSU’s scout team while redshirting.

BEFORE FSU:

Explosive athlete rated as consensus four-star defensive back…ranked as No. 14 cornerback in the country by ESPN and 17th at the position by 247Sports…played in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game…ironman athlete that lined up in defensive backfield and at quarterback his senior season at Madison County…finished high school career 38-2 and part of back-to-back 1A state championships his junior and senior seasons…as a senior, posted 44 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 15 pass deflections in the defensive backfield…while playing quarterback his senior season, was 1,300-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher with 33 total touchdowns…as a junior totaled 59 tackles and eight interceptions, returning two for touchdowns…named to Class 1A all-state team and first-team All-Big Bend as defensive back…as a sophomore totaled 46 tackles and eight interceptions…lettered each year in basketball…helped lead Cowboys to 1A state championship his senior year, completing a football-basketball championship double…as a junior on the court, averaged 15.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game, finishing with 11 triple-doubles and being honored as the Big Bend Player of the Year…signed with the Seminoles over offers from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn among others.