A few days after landing its quarterback for #Tribe25, the Florida State Seminoles have struck again on the recruiting trail.

This time they’re adding a 2024 linebacker to the fold.

Jayden Parrish is a 6’1”, 210-pound linebacker at Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Florida. He is currently unranked by any of the recruiting services used in the 247 Composite rankings. That will change soon, and a 3-star ranking will likely be his initial standing.

Parrish was offered by FSU last week and chose the Seminoles over offers from the Auburn Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, USF Bulls, and others.

Parrish amassed over 150 tackles last season for Atlantic, 72 of which were solo. He also tallied 4 sacks. Parrish doubled as a running back and found the end zone 8 times on the ground. His film shows good instincts and burst to the ball carrier. He takes good angles and lays the wood.

Parrish’s commitment puts Tribe24 at 9 verbal commitments. Check out Tomahawk Nation’s Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread for more on FSU’s newest commitment.