Noles News: FSU quarterback commit earns Elite 11 Finals invite

Recruiting

The biggest recruiting news over the weekend — Florida State secured a commitment from 2025 quarterback Tramell Jones out of Jacksonville.

Jones chose FSU over offers from the Florida Gators, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Maryland Terrapins, Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and others.

From NoleThruandThru:

I would expect Jones to start as a low 4-star or high 3-star prospect in initial rankings. Jones is among my favorite 2025 QB prospects and his favorite target is my favorite 2025 WR prospect, Jamie Ffrench. As a sophomore last season (his first as a full time starter), Jones accumulated over 2,300 yards through the air with 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. It will be fun to see the progress Jones makes in his junior season.

Lil bro you already know what we talked about ….. https://t.co/kZkjyzC7x7 — Big Sheff (@deontesheff9) April 3, 2023

2024 Florida State four-star quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek, 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds out of Savannah, earned a spot in the Elite 11 Finals after Sunday’s Elite 11 Regional in Orlando.

Big-time testing numbers posted by the quarterbacks at Sunday's Orlando #Elite11 regional - here are the official Top 10 athletic ratings from the combine events pic.twitter.com/nPr1I9DGJI — Elite11 (@Elite11) April 3, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State is entering into the final stretch of its 2023 spring camp season, now just one week out from this year’s Spring Showcase. FSU held its second scrimmage this past Saturday, one that head coach Mike Norvell said was reflective of the depth and talent the team has put together.

“It’s what you’re hopeful to see with a team that has the depth and the experience that we have, [as well as] some of the newcomers that have joined us bringing great competition,” he said to the media following the outing.

He took time to compliment quarterback Jordan Travis’ effort and work, noting that he strung together an impressive 12-play drive on a day in which there was an established intention to get him extra work.

“He’s getting better. And when you’re your best players are improving, it’s definitely exciting for what’s ahead.”

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Atkins, echoing Norvell, was complimentary of quarterback Jordan Travis’ day, offering praise not just for the performance he put together but the work that led up to it.

“What I love about Jordan is his preparation,” he said. “You have to limit him some [in practices], but his preparation remains the same. And that’s why he’s able to perform lime he performs.”

Defensive coordinator Fuller, meanwhile, was excited to see a clean day from the team. While he thought the defense started out slow, he saw a response from them that was encouraging end reflective of what’s required for them to continue progressing.

“There were some drives of the offense making a play here and there, but I thought our response within the drive of standing up whether it was the 1s, 2s or 3s, I thought that was good. That’s a positive to see...because it’s a game-day type preparation for them.”

Special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis did mention that while there were live reps, the team hasn’t fully gotten to the point of establishing who will be rotating and vying for a spot there, especially as last year’s steady hand at returner Mycah Pittman works back from surgery.

Papuchis, amongst other topics, also spoke on the performance of the defensive ends (including Jaden Jones, Byron Turner and Pat Payton) and his kickers, while Fuller touched on the improvements he’s seen from defensive backs Fentrell Cyprus and Jarrian Jones, defensive end Joshua Farmer, the team’s philosphy behind linebacker depth and rotation, who from the offense has flashed and given the defense fits and Atkins also spoke on the backup quarterbacks and their progress, wide receivers, the offensive line, and the run game.

Great having the #NoleFamily together at the house. Grateful for this group and who they are. Fellowship and fun. #Together pic.twitter.com/lbOnDi38pN — Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) April 2, 2023

Baseball

The longest losing streak in Florida State Seminoles baseball history continued on Sunday as the Seminoles were swept by the Miami Hurricanes. FSU next faces off against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Tuesday with a three-game series vs. the Clemson Tigers starting on Thursday.

Softball

No. 7 FSU softball, meanwhile, swept the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to advance to 29-7 (8-1 ACC) on the season, logging a run rule to earn another ACC series victory. Like baseball, softball is set for a matchup vs. Clemson kicking off on Thursday, taking the team’s first-ever trip there this weekend to face the top-5 Tigers.

All Sports

Senior Sunday



Thank you for everything, seniors. You will be missed!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bT5Nl7NSNl — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) April 2, 2023

No. 17 Florida State men’s tennis defeated No. 55 Clemson 4-0 on Sunday — Florida State is now 14-5 on the season and 6-2 in the ACC.

No. 10 Seminoles women’s golf begins play Monday in the Wolfpack Match Play Championship at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C