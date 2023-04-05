Noles News: 10 days until FSU spring football game

Recruiting

Florida State offered 2024 JUCO prospect Sione Laulea on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound defensive back also holds offers from the BYU Cougars, Utah Utes, USF Bulls, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks.

FSU how I look? pic.twitter.com/7dXy6h4cFy — Ricky Knight III 4⭐️ ATH (@Knight6Ricky) April 5, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State took to the practice field on Tuesday for another spring camp outing, with the end of the session rapidly approaching as the annual Spring Showcase inches closer and closer. The need for players to get significant reps, rather than ones centered around conditioning and simple acclimation, has increased as head coach Mike Norvell continues to push for a steady level of execution from his squad.

[I] just want more in performance. Some of our best players are continuing to get better... The constant sense of urgency for improvement, I thought that showed up today.“

"Every opportunity you get to come out on this football field is a blessing. We're at Florida State University, and every day we get to wake up and call ourselves Seminoles."



QB1 @jordantrav13 has today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/z9Cnn2NUCY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 5, 2023

Miss today’s In Play? @ESPNRittenberg and I debated who the top QB in the ACC is entering the season: Drake Maye or Jordan Travis… pic.twitter.com/8Sa1efvPc6 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 4, 2023

Our coach's influence and hand is all in US. This one's for you COACH !!!#MickeyAndrewsMade #OrlandoGuardians #XFL pic.twitter.com/YNevSVMbnp — Devin Bush Sr XFL Defensive Backs (@CoachBush23) April 5, 2023

Basketball

VCU transfer Jalen DeLoach, brother of Florida State linebacker Kalen, has included FSU in his top 6:

Decision Coming Soon ❤️4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/i5TyLXjKQE — D I F F E R E N T (@JalenDeloach) April 4, 2023

Baseball

FSU baseball continued its program-worst losing streak, dropping its 10th-straight game on Tuesday — this time against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Softball

Behind the Mic Episode 69 as we talk with @FSU_Softball Head Coach @Coach_Alameda! Plus we hear from @Coach_Norvell following the @FSUFootball Spring Scrimmage this past weekend.



Apple: https://t.co/bTIFqJE4PA



Spotify: https://t.co/bDLKJAhtNT — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) April 4, 2023

Week 8 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 6

SoftballAmerica: 7

USA Softball: 6

Coaches: 6

ExtraInning: 7

RPI: 9 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 4, 2023

The star⭐️



Mack was named an NFCA Top Performer earlier today after her successful weekend on the diamond #Team40 pic.twitter.com/gSDQL69Khc — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 5, 2023

All Sports

A big week for Florida State Athletics #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6wLCWuSCeq — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 4, 2023

The No. 12 Florida State women’s golf team fell to NC State in the final round of the Wolfpack Match Play Invitational:

Lottie Woad was the first Seminole to enter the clubhouse with a 7&6 victory over her N.C. State opponent Lauren Olivares. Woad’s victory was the best match play result in the Seminoles’ three rounds of golf. Woad only waver from the lead in her match was on her opening hole where the pair tied with even scores of a four. From that point on, she won nearly every hole to finalize the match on the 12th hole. Madison Hewlett won her second match of the event, maintaining a 15 hole lead over her opponent and finishing the match play on the 18th hole at 1-up. Kaylah Williams went wire-to-wire with N.C. State competitor Vania Simont in the final round. Williams saw herself 2-down at the turn, but quickly gained two strokes on Simont, tying the match on the 12th hole and maintaining the tie until the 18th hole. Simont scored a three on the 18th, while Williams was unable to match her competitor and scored a four to lose the match by one. Katherine Cook opened her match 1-down after her N.C. State opponent scored a five on the first hole of the match, with Cook scoring a six. Cook won the third hole to tie the score, then won the fifth hole to keep an on-and-off lead up until the 11th hole. Over the next three holes, Cook and Amezcua would switch leads, with Amezcua ultimately winning the 14th hole to take control of the match and win 1UP on the 18th. Alice Hodge began her match against opponent Caitlin Whitehead 1-up after scoring a four on the 1st hole compared to Whitehead’s five. Whitehead won the second and fourth hole to grasp a lead that never wavered through the rest of the match. Although Hodge refused to back down from the match, lowering a 3-up lead by Whitehead to only one on the 16th hole, Whitehead won the 17th to finalize the match 2&1. Florida State closed their season with the Wolfpack Match Play Invitation. Post-season is up next for the Seminoles with the ACC Championship beginning on April 13th at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In its final homestand of the 2023 season, Florida State women’s tennis team is set to host three matches this week — vs. Notre Dame on Thursday and then a double-header vs. Louisville and FAMU on Saturday.

Florida State University took home the People’s Choice Award at the sixth annual ACC InVenture Prize competition — a Shark Tank-style competition where 15 schools have undergraduate students pitch their inventions and businesses.

Via FSU, mechanical engineering majors Michael Romega, Kristine Villarino, Andrew Burkhardt, Caleb Ward and Max McCammon won the prize for their technology, extraBREATH, which treats patients with severe lung injuries while eliminating the need for medical sedation and its negative side effects.