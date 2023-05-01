Noles News: Spring transfer portal window closes

Recruiting

After a whirlwind last couple of weeks revolving around the spring transfer portal period, the window officially closed on Sunday — though graduate transfers are still able to enter whenever they chose.

UAB Blazers safety transfer Jaylen Key named Florida State to his top six on Sunday, a list that also included the Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Oregon Ducks.

Key, a sixth-year senior, had 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions last year for UAB.

2024 three-star linebacker Bodie Kahoun out of Roanoke, Virginia reported a Florida State offer on Sunday. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound prospect is considered the No. 36 linebacker in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings and also holds offers from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina Tar Heels, Wisconsin Badgers, Tennessee Volunteers, NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies, amongst others.

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

With Florida State safety Jammie Robinson having been drafted by the Carolina Panthers, three other Seminoles found NFL homes this weekend as undrafted free agents — tight end Camm McDonald signed with the Green Bay Packers, receiver Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson with the Los Angeles Chargers, and defensive tackle Robert Cooper is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Baseball

Florida State baseball dropped its seventh-straight weekend series on Sunday, dropping Game 3 to Notre Dame as the Irish rode plenty of big hits to a 12-8 win.

Softball

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles softball logged another ACC sweep on Sunday, run-ruling Notre Dame to advance to 43-8 (19-2) on the season.

All Sports

No. 4 FSU beach volleyball was chosen as the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championships, set to kick off May 4.

The Seminoles have their sights set on claiming their first-ever national championship, having lost in the championship round 3-1 to Southern California in the 2022 tournament.

Their campaign will begin on May 4th, Thursday, at 1:00 p.m. ET against the No. 13 seed Florida International, a team they have a historical record of 13 wins and 3 losses against. Earlier this season, Florida State had defeated Florida International with a 4-1 score at the Seminole Beach Bash.