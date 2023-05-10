Destyn Hill listed in FSU student directory

Two years after signing with Florida State, 2021 wide receiver prospect Destyn Hill appears to be checking off the final boxes leading up to officially joining the Seminoles.

Hill appeared in FSU’s student directory on Tuesday, May 9, one week ahead of the university’s first summer semesters starting. The Louisiana native appears under “Destyn Pazon,” the surname the four-star signee used before changing his name to Hill.

From his signing day bio:

Consensus four-star wide receiver rated 19th nationally at his position and No. 5 overall in Louisiana on 247Sports Composite…tabbed 89th in ESPN300…ranked as Louisiana’s No. 3 prospect and 14th wide receiver nationally by ESPN…ranked No. 6 in Louisiana by Rivals…ranked as 20th wide receiver in America and No. 7 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports…helped lead Cougars to championship game of 4A state playoffs in senior season…had 33 receptions for 806 yards and 15 touchdowns…made 54 receptions for 1,047 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, helping Edna Karr win 2019 4A state championship.

His enrollment was delayed in June 2021, with Florida State releasing a statement at the time saying: “Destyn Hill’s enrollment is delayed due to a personal matter. With respect to his family’s privacy, we are looking forward to him joining our program in the future.”

While there’s no telling how quickly Hill will be able to acclimate and integrate himself within the Florida State ecosystem, it’s still an exciting development both for his future and for the depth at the receiver position. Here’s how Tomahawk Nation analyst NoleThruandThru broke down his game as a prospect: