Noles News: FSU coaches out on recruiting trail

Florida State football coaches have been out and about on the recruiting trail during this spring recruiting evaluating period, which runs through the end of May:

Thank you @odellhaggins and @FSUFootball for stopping by THE HIVE today to talk about our incredible student athletes!!! Coach Haggins is not only a coach at FSU but also a Bartow Football legend! Excited for the future of FSU AND BHS pic.twitter.com/JKyEc2fY5M — Tyler Eden (@thetylereden) May 9, 2023

Thanks @r81dugans from @FSUFootball for stopping by the RAM HOUSE checking in on our guys and having great conversation!#BrickByBrick! pic.twitter.com/1waukmFKEo — Rutherford Ram Football (@RutherfordRam) May 9, 2023

Thank you to Coach @r81dugans from @FSUFootball for stopping by to see our guys at Mosley Football#MosleyMade pic.twitter.com/Np7sr6U5HI — Mosley Football (@MosleyDolphinFB) May 9, 2023

BEST chances to impress



Get to Tally this summer ☀️☀️☀️



Ball out!



Lock in these dates for the #FSU June camps pic.twitter.com/i8DK47BHy4 — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) May 9, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Cam Erving:

Erving came here in 2021 as a free agent and started nine games at left tackle. But last year, the former first-round pick’s most important work might have been mentoring first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, the player drafted to take his job. Erving was integral in Ekwonu’s development and still played an active role on offense, appearing in 11 games as the Panthers used multiple extra offensive linemen as the season went on. Not coincidentally, that’s when they began to run the ball better. Erving was also a leader in the locker room, one of the respected elder voices in that group. The 30-year-old Erving, a former first-round pick of the Browns, has started 56 games and made 95 career appearances.

Grateful for all the teachers who SACRIFICE so much to impact their students in a positive way. It only takes one person to be a difference-maker in a child’s life. #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/WeTXZpYVrO — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) May 9, 2023

Congratulations to Stan Jones of Florida State on being named to the 2023 50 Most Impactful High Major Assistants: Men’s Division I Basketball list.@FSUHoops https://t.co/kHTmf9ntO0 pic.twitter.com/J4lhZKFyZo — Silver Waves Media (@SilverWaveMedia) May 9, 2023

FSU baseball added another win to its streak on Tuesday, taking down Jacksonville for the Seminoles’ fourth win in a row.

24 years ago today:



◾️ 7-for-7

◾️ 6 HR

◾️ 16 RBI



24 years ago today:

◾️ 7-for-7
◾️ 6 HR
◾️ 16 RBI

Happy Marshall McDougall Day to all those who celebrate @FSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/z0n93TKOmQ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 9, 2023

Florida State senior pitcher Kathryn Sandercock won her third ACC Pitcher of the Week award of the season on Tuesday, the seventh time in her career that Sandercock has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week:

The senior from McLean, Va., put together another impressive performance this past weekend as she picked up three wins in three games against Louisville. On Friday night, Sandercock got the start and went five innings and allowed just two runs. Sandercock re-entered the game as the Cardinals trailed by two with the bases loaded and the nation’s home run leader up to bat. Sandercock recorded the strikeout to clinch the ACC Regular Season Championship for the Seminoles. In 6.2 innings on Saturday and Sunday, Sandercock allowed just one earned run on her way to two more victories. With Sunday’s win, Sandercock became just the fourth pitcher in school history to record 100 career wins.

Our young star⭐️



Congrats to Jordynn on making the USA Women's U-20 Roster for the @Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic on May 24-June 3 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Froqsk1GUc — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) May 9, 2023

Florida State women’s golf is in sixth place after two rounds at the NCAA Raleigh Regional Championships — freshman Lottie Woad is in a tie for fourth place and junior Charlotte Heath is in a tie for ninth place in the individual standings:

Florida State is just one stroke behind both Arizona and Purdue, and just two strokes behind Wake Forest, as just two teams shot below par in the second round, in the battle for one of the coveted top five placings needed to advance to the NCAA Championship Finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Az. (May 19-24, 2023). NC State, the host school, maintained its first place lead with an even par team score in the second round. The Wolfpack (570), Arizona State (572). Wake Forest (577), Arizona (578), and Purdue (578) are the top five teams heading into Wednesday’s final round. Florida State is looking to advance out of the Raleigh Regional Championship and into the NCAA Championship Finals for the school-record seventh consecutive time. “We came out a little flat, and at times, I think lost our focus,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Thankfully, we’re just nine strokes out of the lead, so it’s anybody’s game tomorrow. We have to go out and want it; we have to post a strong number and take it rather than hoping it comes to us.”

FSU has been ranked the No. 21 Best Value College by The Princeton Review.

Florida State University professor Perry Howell, a senior lecturer in the FSU Department of English, has been awarded his second prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award and, starting next spring, he will teach two classes each at Tokai University and J.F. Oberlin University, both in the Tokyo area.

Florida State University Professor Biwu Ma from the FSU Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and his colleagues have further developed a new class of organic-inorganic hybrid materials that can act as highly efficient scintillators, that can improve image quality in X-ray machines, CT scans and other radiation detection and imaging technologies: