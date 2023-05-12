A day that many FSU fans never thought they’d see has finally arrived. Following nearly two years of twists, turns, and speculation, Florida State has officially announced the addition of its prized recruit from the 2021 cycle, Destyn Hill.

For those who haven’t followed this situation or recruiting as closely, Destyn Hill was the top-rated recruit that Mike Norvell and his staff signed in Tribe21. The 6’0”, 200 pound blue-chip wide receiver played for Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He finished the 2021 cycle ranked 113th overall nationally by 247 Sports Composite (19th best WR and 5th best player in LA).

His recruitment was a significant out-of-state victory for Norvell early in his tenure, as the ‘Noles beat out programs such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, hometown LSU Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee Volunteers.

The only problem? Hill didn’t enroll with the rest of Tribe21 due to personal circumstances.

Despite all of the adversity, Norvell and his staff stuck with Hill and worked to help him get to this point. That investment paid off today, as Hill officially enrolled at Florida State this week and is now part of the Seminoles roster. He has a long road ahead regarding strength and conditioning, learning the playbook, and acclimating to college football and life away from home, but clearing the admittance and subsequent enrollment hurdle was the first victory.

“I am so very excited to have Destyn Hill here and officially in our program,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He has showcased a tremendous amount of maturity and persistence as he dealt with a private family matter that delayed his enrollment. We are grateful for his desire to be a Seminole and excited for what he’s going to bring to the Nole Family on and off the field. Destyn was one of the best receivers in the country at Edna Karr High School while earning high honors academically. He is a dynamic playmaker with game-changing speed which will give him the opportunity to have an impact at receiver and also in the return game.”

It is unrealistic to expect major contributions from the newest Seminole this season, so FSU fans should be patient with Hill as he works to become acclimated to the next level after his time away from the gridiron.

