Podcast: FSU adds blue-chip WR, climbs in post-spring power rankings

The Florida State Seminoles seem to have a boatload of offensive firepower at their disposal and, this week, the rich got richer with the addition of 2021 blue-chip wide receiver Destyn Hill.

The former top 150 recruit was part of the 2021 recruiting class but didn’t make it to campus... that is until now.

In this episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast, Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio take a look at what he can add to this skill player group plus a look into some new post-spring football power rankings from ESPN and USA Today that are only going to drive the Florida State hype train for 2023 up a notch.

Also, FSU athletic director Michael Alford spent the weekend again talking about the need for change in the ACC’s revenue structure — something he did two months ago on the show — before he heads to the ACC spring meetings this week.

The show dives into what leverage Alford and his fellow ACC members have to get the deal done.

You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.