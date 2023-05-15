Noles News: ACC spring meeting kick-off as revenue discussions loom

Recruiting

Four-star tight end Kylan Fox, who took a visit to Tallahassee this past weekend, has announced a commitment date of July 4. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound prospect out of Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia is considered the No. 17 athlete in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is being heavily recruited by the UCF Knights, Miami Hurricanes and Colorado Buffaloes, amongst others:

Tally this weekend pic.twitter.com/kUiSDHl3pu — Kylan Fox (@TheKylanFox) May 12, 2023

I will be announcing my commitment on July 4th pic.twitter.com/LBMNzMX3RF — Kylan Fox (@TheKylanFox) May 13, 2023

JUCO prospect Ashlynd Barker was in Tallahassee this past weekend as well — the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back out of Iowa Western Community College also holds offers from Oregon State, Ball State and several others.

2024 defensive line prospect Quintavius Johnson, who is currently unranked, received a Florida State offer on Friday. Johnson, who plays for Mays High in Atlanta, also reports offeres from the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, Indiana Hooisers, North Carolina Tar Heels, LSU Tigers and others.

2025 offensive tackle Spence Dowland out of Athens, Alabama also reported a Florida State offer on Friday. The 6-foot-6 prospect is currently unranked and holds offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, UAB Blazers, Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers, amongst others.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

The ACC’s annual spring meeting kicks off today in Amelia Island, Florida, with the major elephant in the room continuing to be the conference’s revenue issues, realignment and the growing financial disparity between the ACC and the newly-strengthened Big 10 and SEC.

Who you got?



If you pick the natty contender what other schools would you add to the All-Star team without changing your mind? pic.twitter.com/5OA3i56CQn — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) May 12, 2023

Johnny Wilson: 22 catches of 20+ yards last season



Led all Power 5 Wide Receivers pic.twitter.com/0HyT4yTvju — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 13, 2023

Baseball

Florida State baseball was eliminated from the ACC Tournament — and by extension, the entire postseason — with a series loss to the No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons over the weekend, though FSU managed to snag a walk-off win on Sunday to help add a little bit of excitement to what has been a struggle of a debut season for head coach Link Jarrett.

️ TO THE WINDOWWWWW pic.twitter.com/LdJURrmzAV — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 14, 2023

Softball

FSU softball won its 19th ACC Championship over the weekend, taking down the Duke Blue Devils in the title game. Florida State’s 19 titles are the most in the conference, ahead of Georgia Tech’s five.

The 2023 season gave the Seminoles a resume worthy of a No. 3 overall seed and regional hosting rights, with the Tallahassee Regional kicking off on Friday, May 19:

This is the 23rd-straight season that the Seminoles have made a NCAA Regional. The Seminoles are on a 16-game win streak and won their 19th ACC Championship with a 2-1 walk-of victory over Duke. In total, the Seminoles played 12 NCAA Tournament teams and played five out of the top eight seeds in the tournament.

2023 Tallahassee Regional Schedule

Friday 5/19:

Game 1 – 4:00 PM Marist (Visitor) vs. Florida State (Home)

Game 2 – 7:00 PM UCF (Visitor) vs. South Carolina (Home)

Saturday 5/20:

Game 3 – 1:00 PM (Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2)

Game 4 – 3:30 PM (Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2)

Game 5 – 6:00 PM (Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4)

Sunday 5/21:

Game 6 – 4:00 PM (Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5)

Game 7 (If Necessary) – 6:30 PM

All Sports

No. 2 seed FSU is set to kick off NCAA Tournament play today in the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional at the Institute Golf Club:

The Seminoles make their 17th consecutive NCAA Regional Appearance on Monday. The Institute LLC Golf Club is an ultra-private club that was created by Frys.com owner John Fry. The golf course opened in 2002 and is the longest course from the championship tees in California at just under 8,000 yards, designed by Damian V. Pascuzz, a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. Florida State looks to make its third consecutive appearance at the NCAA Finals if it can finish in the Top 5 of its 13-team regional. The other schools include No. 1 seed Pepperdine, Mississippi State (No. 3), Arizona (4), Louisville (5), Baylor (6), Missouri (7), BYU (8), NC State (9), California (10), Charlotte (11), Grand Canyon (12) and Northern Colorado (13).

FSU track and field took part in the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend, with the men’s team finishing second and the women coming in fourth:

FSU won six events on Saturday led by freshman Dajaz DeFrand who won the women’s 100 meters in 11.18 and the 200 meters in 22.67. Alexandra Webster won the ACC Championship in the women’s 100 meter hurdles. Amir Willis is the men’s 100 meter champion at 10.08 and the Seminoles swept the discus with Milton Ingraham winning the men’s with a throw of 62.13 and Caisa-Marie Lindfors the women’s championship at 60.80 meters. Both the men’s and women’s 4×100 relay teams took home silver with the men crossing the finish line in 38.74 and the women at 43.91. James Rivera ran a personal best 49.98 in the men’s 400 meter hurdles and took home the silver medal. Women’s distance runner Alyson Churchill had an outstanding three days at the ACC Championships including a fourth place finish in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:16.98 on Saturday .Willis’ win in the 100 meters was pivotal and Ismael Kone’s third place finish (10.15) along with Taylor Banks’ sixth place in 10.19 made it one of the highest-scoring events for the Seminoles. Willis and Kone continued to put up points for FSU with Willis coming in third in the men’s 200 meters with a time of 20.41 and Kone checking in at sixth in 2006. David Mullarkey finished fifth with a time of 13:53.36 in the men’s 5000 meters. Patrick Donnelly finished in 15:07.26 and Coleman Crank in 15:21.23. Riley Bahr was 29th in the women’s 5000 meters with a time of 17:30.22. Adding to Florida State’s outstanding showing was Jacob Hoeffner’s 10th-place finish in the men’s discus with a throw of 49.16, and Amani Heaven’s eighth place finish in the women’s discus at 50.36 meters. DaeQwan Butler’s 400 meter race in which he finished sixth with a time of 1:05.67 proved costly as he was one of the three unable to compete on the meet-closing 4×400 relay.

Our @Seminoles GPA for Spring 2023 = 3.211. This exceeds the previous highest GPA from the Fall 2022 semester (3.20) becoming the highest GPA on record for our athletic department. Congratulations to all of our SA's who set a STANDARD on and off the field. #Leaders#OneTribe — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) May 12, 2023

Behind the Mic Episode 78 as we discuss the weekend in @Seminoles Athletics! @FSUGolf HC Trey Jones stops by as the FSU Men head out West for their 17th straight NCAA Regional.



Apple: https://t.co/P4zGKIWyB7



Spotify: https://t.co/vvKIBGzZ90 — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) May 13, 2023

Distinguished Research Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience Alan Spector, a Florida State University neuroscientist, has earned the highest award granted to scientists studying the sensory systems associated with the nose and mouth: