Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles coaching staff never stop on the recruiting trail. Today brings word that the Seminoles have added a late commitment to their #Tribe23 class from a possible hidden gem from the junior college ranks.

Ashlynd Barker is a 6’3”, 200 pound defensive back who redshirted for Iowa Western Community College last season. He played his high school ball at Northside High School in Columbus, Georgia, also starting for the Patriots’ basketball team. Barker’s FSU official visit took place on May 12-14. He’d previously visited Ball State and planned to visited Oregon State after FSU.

Nole nation, we here pic.twitter.com/zSioZFVmv3 — Ashlynd Barker (@AshlyndBarker) May 13, 2023

FSU is projecting Barker as a safety and he will have four years of eligibility remaining. He is currently unranked by recruiting services and holds other offers from the Oregon State Beavers, Ball State, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State, and Illinois State.

Not much is known about Barker since he redshirted last season and didn’t play his junior season in high school due to COVID cancellation, but we do know that his measurables are legitimate and he reports a 4.4 40 yard dash and a 4.0 GPA as a full qualifier. The FSU coaching staff likes his potential and prioritized him over the last couple of weeks.

From his Hudl highlight (below), the first thing that jumped out to me is that Barker understands how to track the ball carrier, diagnose, and take good angles to make the tackle. He seems to be able to hang with receivers and his size and wingspan pops on film. This could be a very nice developmental take and the fact that he has four years of eligibility is a good bonus.

Check out Tomahawk Nation’s most recent Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread to interact with the Three Stars and for more information about FSU recruiting.