In case you forgot, Mike Norvell is the transfer portal king — Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have consistently shown they’ll upgrade their roster by any means. Today, FSU landed a major addition in former Michigan State standout wide receiver Keon Coleman. The highly-sought transfer, whose birthday is today, announced that he’s headed to Tallahassee.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because Coleman was a favorite among the Three Stars at Tomahawk Nation during the 2021 recruiting cycle, particularly yours truly… I was drooling over a Destyn Hill/Keon Coleman double-take from the state of Louisiana.

And now, Hill and Coleman will indeed be repping the garnet and gold together in 2023.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman has Committed to Florida State!



The 6’4 215 WR will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.



Coleman was ranked as the No. 3 available player in the portal rankings

Coleman originally chose the Spartans over 42 other offers.

This time around, Coleman chose the Seminoles over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and USC Trojans, among others.

Coleman, quite simply, is a beast. He stands a legitimate 6’4” and weighs 215 pounds. After earning quality playing time in 2021, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. The third-team All-Big Ten selection led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and TD catches (7), and he will now bring that production to Tallahassee with two years of eligibility remaining, though it is expected he would leave for the NFL early if he has another strong season in 2023. The primary area where Coleman needs improvement is route running.

Playing with an upper-tier quarterback was at the top of Coleman’s wishlist for his new destination. No one is happier today than Heisman-hopeful Jordan Travis.

uhhhh ohhhh let’s get it my boy. @keoncoleman6 Stuff is Getting real scary — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) May 17, 2023

Coleman’s addition to the wide receiver room takes that unit from a team strength to outright dangerous. A starting duo of Johnny Wilson (6’7) and Coleman (6’4) out wide is tough to beat anywhere outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Good luck to all of the defensive backs about to be baptized.

From his Michigan State bio:

CAREER NOTES: Two-year letterwinner has 65 catches for 848 yards and eight touchdowns in 22 career games, including 12 starts . . . versatile athlete played basketball during the 2022 spring semester and appeared in six games overall, scoring five points and collecting three steals in 10 minutes of action to earn a letter. 2022 SEASON (SOPHOMORE): Led Michigan State in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and TD catches (7) . . . ranked among the Big Ten leaders in receptions (eighth with 58; 4.8 pg), receiving yards (sixth with 798; 66.5 ypg) and TD catches (sixth with seven) . . . third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and honorable mention by the coaches . . . according to Pro Football Focus, ranked tied for second in the Big Ten and 16th in the FBS with 12 receptions caught downfield for 20-plus yards . . . also ranked second in the conference and tied for 13th in the FBS with five TD grabs caught downfield for 20-plus yards . . . led team in scoring with 46 points (seven touchdowns, two two-point conversion catches) . . . ranked second on the team in all-purpose yards (798) . . . led MSU with 15 plays of 20-plus yards . . . started all 12 games and played a total of 682 snaps on offense . . . 36-of-58 (.621) catches went for either a first down or touchdown . . . had three 100-yard outings (career-high 155 yards vs. Michigan; 116 vs. Washington; 107 vs. Indiana) . . . nabbed eight catches for the second straight game with eight receptions for 91 yards at Penn State, with four going for first downs . . . had eight receptions for 107 yards vs. Indiana . . . had four catches for 26 yards in Rutgers game . . . started game at Illinois and snared two catches for 26 yards, both going for first downs, with the first coming on MSU’s field goal drive in first quarter . . . topped the 100-yard mark in the second quarter alone at Michigan, with 104 yards on four catches in the first half alone, finishing with five receptions for a career-high 155 yards, including a career-long 51-yard reception . . . the 155 receiving yards were the third most by a Spartan against Michigan . . . snared five receptions for 79 yards with a career-high tying two TDs (27 yards from Payton Thorne in fourth quarter; 25 yards from Jayden Reed in first overtime) in Wisconsin game . . . was limited to a season-low one catch, going for 6 yards, vs. Ohio State . . . snared six receptions for 47 yards at Maryland . . . shared team-lead with four receptions in Minnesota game, going for 25 yards . . . had a career high with nine receptions for 116 yards and two TDs at Washington; also had two catches for two-point conversions against the Huskies for a total of 16 points . . . snared two catches for 36 yards in Akron game, both going for first downs . . . had dazzling outing in first career start for the Spartans in Western Michigan game, with a game-high 84 receiving yards and team-high four receptions, including a 41-yard TD catch in the second quarter. 2021 SEASON (FRESHMAN): Played in 10 games to earn his first letter . . . had seven catches for 50 yards and one TD . . . played a total of 87 snaps on offense . . . also saw action on 33 special teams plays . . . both of his receptions (11 yards and 9 yards) went for first downs in the win over No. 12 Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl . . . had first TD catch of Spartan career at Ohio State with a 12-yard catch, part of season-best three catches for 27 yards in playing a season-high 28 snaps on offense . . . snared one catch for 1 yard in Maryland game, playing 26 offensive snaps . . . made first reception of Spartan career in Youngstown State game and played 19 snaps . . . made Spartan debut in win at Northwestern, seeing action mostly on special teams. HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Three-sport athlete was ranked one of the top wide receivers in the nation by 247Sports (No. 42), ESPN.com (No. 58) and Rivals (No. 60) . . . listed among the best overall prospects in the state of Louisiana by ESPN.com (No. 8), MaxPreps (No. 9), Rivals (No. 18) and 247Sports (No. 23) . . . played for Coach Thomas David at Opelousas Catholic High School . . . all-state choice by the LSWA in 2020 and was named team MVP . . . had four catches for 41 yards and one TD in a playoff loss to Southern Lab on Nov. 27, 2020 . . . had 35 receptions for 1,143 yards (32.7 avg.) and 22 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 . . . first-team all-state selection (Class 1A) by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Louisiana Football Coaches Association in 2019 . . . helped lead Opelousas Catholic to a 10-2 record as a junior and a berth in the Division IV quarterfinals . . . also had seven interceptions his junior season . . . three-sport athlete also excelled in basketball and track and field . . . scored a career-high 63 points in January 2021 against Sacred Heart . . . named MVP of the 2021 Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star boys basketball game with 25 points . . . averaged 26 points per game as a junior in 2019-20 while helping Opelousas Catholic to a 22-8 record and a berth in the Class 4A regional finals . . . second-team all-state pick in basketball in 2020 by the LSWA . . . as a sophomore in 2018-19, helped lead OCHS to the state semifinals while averaging 23.1 points per game . . . son of Ravin Savoy . . . born May 17, 2003 . . . interested in pursuing a degree in business.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

