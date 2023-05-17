Another day, another transfer portal victory for Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, and this one might be the biggest yet.

The Three Stars are feeling like Five Stars after the news broke that Keon Coleman is coming to Tallahassee. Tim, Josh, and David are here to break it all down for you in the latest edition of the Florida State of Recruiting podcast.

What does Coleman’s addition mean for FSU?

Where does he fit best in the offense?

How might this impact recruiting for 2024 and beyond?

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

