Line of Scrimmage, Offseason Edition: Taking stock of LSU recruiting with Zachary Junda of And the Valley Shook

Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, offseason edition, where we’ll carve out time to dive into the recruiting classes of a select few upcoming Florida State football opponents.

To kick things off, we’ll revisit Zachary Junda and the LSU faithful from our sister SBNation site, And The Valley Shook. Zach joined us last season prior to Florida State’s cardiac arrest-inducing victory over the Tigers.

While we touch on the game, we take time to focus on how the 2023 recruiting and transfer classes shaped up for the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers finished with sixth overall combined class, according to the composite rankings, managing to add players coveted by top programs from around the country at key positions in the high school ranks while also filling the positions of need in the transfer portal.

In this debut episode of the Line of Scrimmage’s offseason edition, we take a look at how second-year head coach Brian Kelly and his staff combined the experience of recruiting nationally at Notre Dame with the advantage of being the lone football powerhouse in the state to land one of the top classes in the nation.

Some of the questions and topics touched on:

Overall grade for Brian Kelly’s first year at the helm

What can LSU expect from their two top commits from each side of the ball — offensive tackle Zalance Heard and defensive end Dashawn Womack, both 5 stars?

Which positional need did Kelly address the best? And what still is a concern?

Who are some other players to highlight from the 2023 class?

Of the new crowded secondary room, which of these players have the most likely path to starting for LSU?

Did the Tigers address the concerns they had in the defensive trenches?

What were some of the biggest hits LSU took in portal departures?

You can listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.