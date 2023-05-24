Noles News: ESPN ranks Jameis Winston on No. 16 best quarterbacks of 2000s list

Beer

In an inspired piece of brand optimization, Florida State has paired up with local brewery Oyster City to create an exclusive brew — Legacy Lager:

Legacy Lager will be available at all major retailers in Florida beginning this August. Available in 12 and 16-ounce cans, along with draft, this crisp, easy-drinking lager features noble hops and is a perfect brew for alumni and fans alike supporting the Noles. “Partnering with Florida State Athletics was a decision that came easy for us as we looked at a growth partner that matched our passion, reputation, and commitment to community in our home state of Florida,” said Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By the Water, parent company of Oyster City. “Selecting the right partner for this opportunity is something we spent more than a year evaluating,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “We wanted a partner that best matched our brand standards and one that could handle the distribution of product across the state of Florida, and that would make a quality option for our fans at home venues. We felt Oyster City Brewing Company does just that.” Legacy Lager will not only introduce an all new recipe, but the unique collaboration will feature a co-branded can design as well as merchandise linking Seminole Athletics and Oyster City Brewing Company. The co-branded Legacy Lager merchandise line will be available at the Oyster City Brewing Company Taproom on Gaines Street in Tallahassee. “We went through a rigorous process with our operations and marketing teams to find a beer that not only resonated with our consumers, but one that showed our strength in quality and consistency on delivery,” Ian Berg, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Made By The Water added. “We are truly excited to see this beer land in the market this August, just in time for football season and tailgating at Doak Campbell Stadium and throughout the entire state.” Legacy Lager’s one-of-a-kind cans feature FSU’s familiar garnet and gold team colors along with the Seminole spear integrated with the Oyster City shield logo. In addition, current and historical FSU logos are watermarked within the garnet. All Oyster City beers feature stripes at the top of their cans linking their products with Florida’s coastal buoys, which are also in FSU colors on the Legacy Lager cans.

Recruiting

It’s the offseason — but not for Tomahawk Nation’s Tim Scribble, who kicked off his summer series of the Line of Scrimmage podcast by speaking with Zachary Junda of our SB Nation sister site And the Valley Shook.

The duo briefly touches on Florida State Seminoles football’s big game vs. the LSU Tigers to open the year but mainly take time to focus on how the 2023 recruiting and transfer classes shaped up for LSU and what impact, if any, that FSU can expect from those newly-added Tigers.

Florida State football extended an offer to 2025 four-star safety JaDon Blair out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Blair, listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, is considered the No. 13 safety in the country by the 247Sports composite and holds offers from the Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Virginia Tech Hokies, Maryland Terrapins and Louisville Cardinals, amongst others.

FSU also extended an offer to his Mount Tabor teammate, four-star receiver Shamarius Peterson. The 2025 prospect is considered the No. 22 wide receiver in the country and also holds offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, NC State Wolfpack, Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils and West Virginia Mountaineers, amongst others:

After a great talk with @CoachAAtkins I am extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from Florida State @RivalsFriedman @247Sports @TiesuanBrown @TaborFootball pic.twitter.com/cUf2faQnWk — Shamarius Peterkin (@ShamariusP) May 23, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

ESPN’s Bill Connelly took a stab at ranking the top 75 quarterbacks of the 2000s, updating his list from 2021 to include newly-graduated names like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Georgia‘s Stetson Bennett — who honestly deserves a top 15 ranking just for the fact he spent six years at UGA without somehow earning a degree.

One ranking (of several, including the top 15) that didn’t change? Florida State’s Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, maintaining the same No. 16 ranking he was given two years ago:

Years: 2013-14 Stats: 7,964 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 65 TD, 28 INT, 7 rushing TD Winston was around for only two seasons, but his impact was absurd: FSU rolled to its first national title in 14 years when he was a redshirt freshman — he won the Heisman by more than 1,500 points — and went on to win the first 27 games of his career.

The top 15:

Speaking of quarterback rankings, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the most dynamic gunslingers heading into 2023, with FSU’s Jordan Travis ranking third:

Proud to have earned my MBA from Florida State University. I was unable to attend my graduation in person as I was with the Colts for Rookie Mini Camp so my fiancée & I celebrated in Grand Cayman last weekend. Thank you to everyone that has aided in my journey, I look forward to… pic.twitter.com/RBvFTBELAK — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) May 24, 2023

Florida State had a resurgent season in 2022, finishing #10 in the coaches poll for the first time since 2016.



FSU was #1 team in CFB utilizing Counter. #1 in rush attempts, rushing yards, explosives & yards before contact w/ Counter.



4 GT Counter variations from 2022 FSU pic.twitter.com/XQLhcKQ2c5 — James Light (@JamesALight) May 23, 2023

4x0 GT Counter Read Y Arcpic.twitter.com/VDFRASViAT — James Light (@JamesALight) May 23, 2023

GT Counter Bootpic.twitter.com/ibJI8vd3kW — James Light (@JamesALight) May 23, 2023

GT Counter 3X Option (Y Arrow)pic.twitter.com/CojuM9q9S6 — James Light (@JamesALight) May 23, 2023

Jet GT Counter Bashpic.twitter.com/pky2JzqYC0 — James Light (@JamesALight) May 23, 2023

Softball

Must see TV



Friday night's game against Georgia has been upgraded to ESPN instead of ESPN2 #Team40 pic.twitter.com/eYhRLCiB8z — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 23, 2023

All Sports

No. 6 seed Florida State women’s golf’s run in the NCAA Championships came to a close on Tuesday in the quarterfinals, falling 3-1-1 after a valiant effort vs. the No. 3-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons:

Florida State finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings for the second consecutive year. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the second consecutive year and for the second time in school history. Florida State, Stanford and Texas A&M are the only three teams who have advanced to match play at the NCAA Championship Finals in both of the last two seasons. Sophomore Kaylah Williams earned the first point of the day for the Seminoles with a 3&1 win over Wake’s Emilia Migliaccio. Williams won the second hole of the round to move to 1Up and never looked back in closing out Migliaccio in 17 holes. Migliaccio closed to within one hole with three holes remaining, by Williams won the final two consecutive holes to gain the point for Florida State.

Love this group of alums and their support of our program. You all helped build our foundation of success. Love you guys but now get to work this week & play well! It’s our time to pull for you and be glued to the tv! Go Noles! @CastrenMatilda @amandadgolf @fridakinhult1 https://t.co/TcTmRQWghH — Amy Bond (@CoachBondFSU) May 24, 2023

FSU track and field is set to be represented by 25 student-athletes competing across 20 events at the NCAA East Regional — 13 from the men’s team in nine events and 12 from the women’s team in 11 events:

Jeremiah Davis leads the contingent of qualifiers from the men’s team having earned First Team All-America honors in both the long and triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Davis, who was the ACC Field Performer of the Meet at both indoor and outdoor championships this season, is among the favorites to win a national championship in each event should he qualify for the NCAA Championships. Amir Willis, who won the 100 meter championship at the ACC outdoors two weeks ago, was a First Team All-American in the indoor 60 meter dash in March. Ismael Kone also earned First Team All-America honors at the NCAA indoor championships his coming in the 200 meters. Freshman Dajaz DeFrand swept the 100 and 200 meter championships at the ACC outdoor meet two weeks ago and was Second Team All-American in the indoor 60 and 200 meter dashes at the NCAAs. Caisa-Marie Lindfors has had a spectacular season after being limited by injuries over the previous two years. She won the ACC Championship in the discus and is favored to advance to the NCAA finals. Two other Seminoles won ACC Championships and enter the East Regional as likely NCAA finalists. Alexandra Webster was the women’s 100 meter hurdles champion and Milton Ingraham took home the ACC Championship in the discus. They are joined by shot putter Amani Heaven as favorites to advance. The men’s events will be conducted on Wednesday and Friday, with women’s events held on Thursday and Saturday at UNF.