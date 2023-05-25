The significance of June and July for FSU recruiting under Mike Norvell

As we head into the home stretch of May, I want to examine the historical significance of the months of June and July for Mike Norvell’s FSU recruiting operations. Since arriving in Tallahassee, Norvell has placed a strong emphasis on the summer months with different camps and showcase events.

Norvell and his staff have three full summers under their belts on the trail for Florida State. They’ve never received fewer than six verbal commitments in the months of June and July in a cycle, and they’ve averaged 8.67 verbal commitments per cycle in those two months.

Norvell’s staff was finding its bearings and disseminating its vision to recruits in 2020, but the Seminoles still landed six verbal commitments in June and July.

2021, if you recall, was “the summer of the offensive lineman commitment” under ace recruiter Alex Atkins. FSU’s OL coach secured four verbal commitments of his own, part of a whopping 12 overall in June and July. The Seminoles were the hottest team on the trail at the end of June and beginning of July.

2022 was another strong summer for trench commitments, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Half of the Seminoles’ eight verbals in June and July were defensive linemen.

Here is a look at the past three June/July commitment hauls for the Seminoles.

2020

June 1: TE Jackson West

June 7: CB Omarion Cooper

June 9: OL Bryson Estes

June 24: TE Koby Gross

July 23: DL Byron Turner, Jr.

July 26: OL Kimo Makaneole (later decommitted)

2021

June 20: LB Omar Graham, Jr.

June 21: WR Vandrevius Jacobs

June 25: DL Trevion Williams (later decommitted)

June 26: OL Qae’shon Sapp

June 26: OL Kanaya Charlton

June 26: DT Bishop Thomas

June 28: OL/DL Antavious Woody

July 2: TE Jerrale Powers

July 3: DB Jordan Pride (later decommitted)

July 22: QB Chris Parson (later decommitted)

July 25: DT Daniel Lyons

July 25: OL Daughtry Richardson

2022

June 11: DE Jaden Jones

June 11: DB Quindarrius Jones

June 14: DT Ayobami Tifase

June 26: OL Rod Kearney (later decommitted)

June 28: LB DeMarco Ward

July 5: DL Keldric Faulk

July 11: OL Lucas Simmons

July 23: DL Keishawn Mashburn (later decommitted)

We know that this June is shaping up to be a huge month for #Tribe24 official visitors, and we will once again do weekly primer articles that break down anticipated official visitors throughout this summer. For an idea of who might commit soon, give a listen to this podcast from the Three Stars. Suffice to say, this summer could be the most exciting yet on the trail for FSU.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for more, and please jump into the most recent official recruiting and transfer portal thread if you have any questions for the Three Stars.