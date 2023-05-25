The significance of June and July for FSU recruiting under Mike Norvell

As we head into the home stretch of May, I want to examine the historical significance of the months of June and July for Mike Norvell’s FSU recruiting operations. Since arriving in Tallahassee, Norvell has placed a strong emphasis on the summer months with different camps and showcase events.
Norvell and his staff have three full summers under their belts on the trail for Florida State. They’ve never received fewer than six verbal commitments in the months of June and July in a cycle, and they’ve averaged 8.67 verbal commitments per cycle in those two months.
Norvell’s staff was finding its bearings and disseminating its vision to recruits in 2020, but the Seminoles still landed six verbal commitments in June and July.
2021, if you recall, was “the summer of the offensive lineman commitment” under ace recruiter Alex Atkins. FSU’s OL coach secured four verbal commitments of his own, part of a whopping 12 overall in June and July. The Seminoles were the hottest team on the trail at the end of June and beginning of July.
2022 was another strong summer for trench commitments, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Half of the Seminoles’ eight verbals in June and July were defensive linemen.
Here is a look at the past three June/July commitment hauls for the Seminoles.
2020
June 1: TE Jackson West
June 7: CB Omarion Cooper
June 9: OL Bryson Estes
June 24: TE Koby Gross
July 23: DL Byron Turner, Jr.
July 26: OL Kimo Makaneole (later decommitted)
2021
June 20: LB Omar Graham, Jr.
June 21: WR Vandrevius Jacobs
June 25: DL Trevion Williams (later decommitted)
June 26: OL Qae’shon Sapp
June 26: OL Kanaya Charlton
June 26: DT Bishop Thomas
June 28: OL/DL Antavious Woody
July 2: TE Jerrale Powers
July 3: DB Jordan Pride (later decommitted)
July 22: QB Chris Parson (later decommitted)
July 25: DT Daniel Lyons
July 25: OL Daughtry Richardson
2022
June 11: DE Jaden Jones
June 11: DB Quindarrius Jones
June 14: DT Ayobami Tifase
June 26: OL Rod Kearney (later decommitted)
June 28: LB DeMarco Ward
July 5: DL Keldric Faulk
July 11: OL Lucas Simmons
July 23: DL Keishawn Mashburn (later decommitted)
We know that this June is shaping up to be a huge month for #Tribe24 official visitors, and we will once again do weekly primer articles that break down anticipated official visitors throughout this summer. For an idea of who might commit soon, give a listen to this podcast from the Three Stars. Suffice to say, this summer could be the most exciting yet on the trail for FSU.
Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation for more, and please jump into the most recent official recruiting and transfer portal thread if you have any questions for the Three Stars.
Loading comments...