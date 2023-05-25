Noles News: 5 FSU players on Athlon Sports’ preseason All-American team, 15 on All-ACC preseason team

Recruiting

2025 four-star offensive tackle prospect Lamont Rogers out of Mesquite, Texas reported a Florida State Seminoles scholarship offer on Wednesday. Rogers, listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, is considered the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and has reported offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Washington Huskies, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers, amongst others:

Mandarin 2025 QB Tramell Jones (Florida State commit) to 2025 WR Jamie Ffrench for the TD.

Mandarin 2025 QB Tramell Jones (Florida State commit) to 2025 WR Jamie Ffrench for the TD.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

After some shaking of the table by Florida State, Clemson, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech in regards to the ACC’s future financials, the conference announced on Wednesday that it was endorsing a new “success incentive initiative” revenue disbursement model.

Per the ACC:

The specifics of the plan are in progress and will be solidified in the coming months. Under this initiative, the implementation of the success incentives will come solely from the performance of teams in revenue-generating postseason competition. All other revenues will continue to be equally shared as currently outlined.

Athlon Sports released some of its preseason All-American and All-Conference picks yesterday — on the All-American list, defensive end Jared Verse was named to the first team, defensive back Fentrell Cypress Jr. to the second, wide receiver Johnny Wilson to the third and running back Trey Benson and quarterback Jordan Travis to the fourth.

As for preseason All-Conference ACC picks, Benson and Wilson both were named to the first-team offense alongside tight end Jaheim Bell, wide receiver Keon Coleman and offensive lineman Robert Scott. On defense, Verse and Cypress were both named to the first team. Athlon Sports has Florida State ranked No. 7 in its post-spring Top 25.

Our 5️⃣ @AthlonSports Preseason All-Americans are tied for the 5th-highest total nationally and most among ACC teams!

Today marked the end of the 2nd grade and it was nice getting to have "daddy bus" take her to school once last time this year. She is a special blessing for Maria and I, it's amazing how fast she is growing up ❤️

.@rich18thompson thank you for the insight . Using your knowledge in the equipment room!

The only teams to rank in the top 25 in yards/rush (not counting sacks) in each of the past three seasons:

Ohio State

Texas

Louisville

Florida State



OSU, Texas & Louisville have actually been top 25 for four straight years. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 24, 2023

Softball

No. 3 overall seed Florida State softball is set to face No. 14 Georgia in the 2023 Tallahassee Super Regional with a spot in Oklahoma City and the College World Series on the line:

NCAA Tournament History — The Seminoles are 103-75 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. — This is the 35th time the Seminoles have qualified for the NCAA Tournament. — The Seminoles have qualified for 23 consecutive NCAA Regionals. — The Seminoles are 11-12 all-time in the Super Regionals. — The Seminoles have hosted five Super Regionals and have qualified for the Women’s College World Series in three out of the five times they have hosted a NCAA Super Regional. — The Seminoles are looking to qualify for their 12th Women’s College World Series. — The Seminoles have qualified for the NCAA Super Regional in nine out of the last 10 seasons. Series History — This will be the 18th time that the Seminoles and the Bulldogs have faced off. — Florida State has won the last three meetings against the Bulldogs. — Postseason meetings are nothing new between these two teams as the last six meetings have been in the postseason, including two matchups in the Women’s College World Series in 2016 and 2018. — The Seminoles’ win over Georgia in 2018 at the WCWS was the first four-straight wins in elimination games and ultimately led the Seminoles to their first national championship. — The two teams have met a total of seven times in the postseason. Back Where They Belong — After a one-year hiatus, the Seminoles return to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 10th time and the ninth time in the past 10 seasons. — The Noles went 3-1 in the Tallahassee Regional with a 9-0 win over Marist, a 5-1 win over UCF, and a 1-0 win over South Carolina in a winner-take-all matchup. — Out of the 10 times the Seminoles have reached a Super Regional, they have been the host six of those times. Perfection — With their backs against the wall in the 2023 Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles turned to their ace Kathryn Sandercock, and she delivered by throwing the program’s 16th perfect game. — Sandercock needed just 59 pitches to retire 21-straight batters. — Sandercock did not allow a ball to leave the infield as she recorded five strikeouts, 15 groundouts, and one pop up to Josie Muffley. — It was Florida State’s first perfect game since Feb. 23, 2018, against Northern Iowa as Meghan King and Cassidy Davis combined for a perfect game. — Sandercock was just the eighth Florida State to throw a perfect game in a full seven-inning contest. Pitching by Committee — The Seminoles have taken on a new style inside the circle this season. — The Seminoles have used seven pitchers this season, four of which who have pitched more than 40 innings. — The Seminoles have two out of the top three lowest ERA’s in the conference as Makenna Reid leads the ACC with a 0.94 ERA, and Kathryn Sandercock is third in the ACC with a 1.11 ERA. — The team boasts a 1.65 ERA, which is 8th in the country. — In the Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles threw a no-hitter against Marist, then a perfect game against South Carolina. In the four games, the Seminoles posted a 0.84 ERA and allowed just three earned runs.

All Sports

The Florida State women’s tennis team wrapped up the year ranked 24th in the final ITA national rankings:

Florida State appeared in the top-25 in three rankings, three of which came in the last four rankings of the season. The Seminoles saw a multitude of accomplishments in the 2023 spring season. Florida State advanced to the ACC Quarterfinal for the 26th time, was selected to the NCAA Tournament for a 24th time, and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive championship. Florida State finished the season strong winning seven out of its last nine matches, which included No. 23 Notre Dame, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 37 Clemson, and No. 35 Illinois. The Seminoles return most of their lineup in the 2023-2024 season, as only seniors Kianah Motosono and Mila Saric have completed their colligate careers.

Florida State’s men’s tennis doubles pair of Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif fell to Penn’s Edoardo Grazini and Kevin Zhu in two sets 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the NCAA Doubles Tournament on Wednesday.