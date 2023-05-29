Noles News: Less than 100 days until FSU football takes on LSU

Recruiting

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

We’re slowly creeping closer to the start of the 2023 Florida State Seminoles football season — in 97 days, FSU will take on LSU inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, September 3rd.

Currently, FSU is a two-point underdog to the Tigers, according to DraftKings.

An offense that provides what every playmaker wants



ICYMI @Coach_Norvell & @jeffculhane sat down to catch up from the spring and look forward to the next steps in developing this year’s team



: https://t.co/mboiFlDtAu pic.twitter.com/gmS2ViguFe — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 28, 2023

Basketball

NEWS: 2024 five-star wing Karter Knox is down to eight options: https://t.co/aqTEGzhMF4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 27, 2023

Softball

The bracket is set for the 2023 Women’s College World Series, with Florida State facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to open up its run to a national championship.

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State softball will get the primetime spotlight in their opening game of the Women’s College World Series as they will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State Thursday night at 7 p.m. eastern on ESPN at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. If the Seminoles win, they will advance to the winner’s bracket where they will play the winner of Washington and Utah at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN. The loser’s bracket game will be at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Friday on ESPN. The Seminoles are making their 12th appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The past two times the Seminoles have been in Oklahoma City, they have reached the Championship Series as they won the title in 2018 and were the national runner-up in 2021.

All Sports

No. 7 seed Florida State men’s golf is headed to the final round of the NCAA Championships, currently tied for eighth overall:

Florida State was led by more clutch golf from redshirt junior Cole Anderson, whose two consecutive birdies late in his round on holes 15 and 16 gave FSU a huge boost after it was flirting with the cut line. The Camden, Maine, native shook off a triple bogey on the long par-4 seventh hole to card an even-par 70, a career low in NCAA Championship play. Junior Brett Roberts had a clean sheet all afternoon, producing 18 pars in another even round for the Seminoles. The Coral Springs, Fla., native has been FSU’s leader in Scottsdale, sitting at 23rd place at 2-over. Freshman Luke Clanton had a good score of 1-over 71 in the third round, producing only one bogey while the rest were pars. Freshman Jack Bigham had another count scoring as he delivered a 1-over 71, which included two big back-nine birdies that were big for the Seminoles down the stretch. Junior Frederik Kjettrup shot a 5-over 75 on Sunday. Florida State begins play on Monday at 2:06 p.m. ET/11:06 a.m. MT with Kjettrup teeing off first.

The dynamic duo



Congratulations @LottieWoad & @heathcharlotte9 on earning All-American First Team honors from @WGCAGOLF



This marks the third consecutive season the #Noles have had at least one player earn All-American First Team honors pic.twitter.com/WMhESMSOrk — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 27, 2023

Beatrice Wallin, one of two four-time All-Americans in the history of the Florida State Women’s Golf program, will play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open:

She qualified to play in the first-ever U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach (July 6-9) as she shot a 5 under par 136 (66-70) and claimed co-medalist honors at a qualifying tournament at the Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club. Wallin turned professional after graduating from Florida State in 2022 with a degree in Humanities, and is currently playing on the Epson Tour. Wallin, a native of Sweden, was named as the ACC Golfer of the Year in 2022. She is ranked fourth in school history with a 71.94 stroke average. Wallin won three individual championships as a Seminole – at the 2021 Florida State Match Up, the 2021 Pinetree Intercollegiate and the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. She carded her career-low and school record-tying score of 65 in winning the Florida State Match Up in 2021. Wallin will make her second career appearance in the U.S. Open after playing in the 2020 U.S. Open at the Champions Club in Houston. She carded scores of 75-75 and finished with an 8 over-par score of 150. Wallin totaled three birdies in her two rounds played and was the 12th-highest-finishing amateur in the championship. The 2022 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach marks the first time the world’s best female players with play at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time.

Florida State track and field is sending a healthy contingent to the NCAA Championships: