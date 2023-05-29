Noles News: Less than 100 days until FSU football takes on LSU

Recruiting
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)
We’re slowly creeping closer to the start of the 2023 Florida State Seminoles football season — in 97 days, FSU will take on LSU inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, September 3rd.
Currently, FSU is a two-point underdog to the Tigers, according to DraftKings.
The bracket is set for the 2023 Women’s College World Series, with Florida State facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to open up its run to a national championship.
From FSU Sports Info:
Florida State softball will get the primetime spotlight in their opening game of the Women’s College World Series as they will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State Thursday night at 7 p.m. eastern on ESPN at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. If the Seminoles win, they will advance to the winner’s bracket where they will play the winner of Washington and Utah at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN. The loser’s bracket game will be at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Friday on ESPN.
The Seminoles are making their 12th appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The past two times the Seminoles have been in Oklahoma City, they have reached the Championship Series as they won the title in 2018 and were the national runner-up in 2021.
No. 7 seed Florida State men’s golf is headed to the final round of the NCAA Championships, currently tied for eighth overall:
Florida State was led by more clutch golf from redshirt junior Cole Anderson, whose two consecutive birdies late in his round on holes 15 and 16 gave FSU a huge boost after it was flirting with the cut line. The Camden, Maine, native shook off a triple bogey on the long par-4 seventh hole to card an even-par 70, a career low in NCAA Championship play.
Junior Brett Roberts had a clean sheet all afternoon, producing 18 pars in another even round for the Seminoles. The Coral Springs, Fla., native has been FSU’s leader in Scottsdale, sitting at 23rd place at 2-over.
Freshman Luke Clanton had a good score of 1-over 71 in the third round, producing only one bogey while the rest were pars.
Freshman Jack Bigham had another count scoring as he delivered a 1-over 71, which included two big back-nine birdies that were big for the Seminoles down the stretch.
Junior Frederik Kjettrup shot a 5-over 75 on Sunday.
Florida State begins play on Monday at 2:06 p.m. ET/11:06 a.m. MT with Kjettrup teeing off first.
Beatrice Wallin, one of two four-time All-Americans in the history of the Florida State Women’s Golf program, will play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open:
She qualified to play in the first-ever U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach (July 6-9) as she shot a 5 under par 136 (66-70) and claimed co-medalist honors at a qualifying tournament at the Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club.
Wallin turned professional after graduating from Florida State in 2022 with a degree in Humanities, and is currently playing on the Epson Tour.
Wallin, a native of Sweden, was named as the ACC Golfer of the Year in 2022. She is ranked fourth in school history with a 71.94 stroke average. Wallin won three individual championships as a Seminole – at the 2021 Florida State Match Up, the 2021 Pinetree Intercollegiate and the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. She carded her career-low and school record-tying score of 65 in winning the Florida State Match Up in 2021.
Wallin will make her second career appearance in the U.S. Open after playing in the 2020 U.S. Open at the Champions Club in Houston. She carded scores of 75-75 and finished with an 8 over-par score of 150. Wallin totaled three birdies in her two rounds played and was the 12th-highest-finishing amateur in the championship.
The 2022 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach marks the first time the world’s best female players with play at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time.
Florida State track and field is sending a healthy contingent to the NCAA Championships:
Milton Ingraham, Jeremiah Davis, Ismael Kone, David Mullarkey, and James Rivera punched their tickets individually, in addition to the 4×100 relay behind the team of Denzell Feagin, Taylor Banks, Willis, and Kone.
Jeremiah Davis, who was the 2022 national runner-up in the men’s long jump, finished the 2023 indoor season by taking bronze in the event at 8.37m.
Ingraham started the day with a strong performance in the discus, finishing with a mark of 59.76m on his third attempt for third place.
The 4×100 relay punched its ticket to Austin by placing fourth at 39.30.
After qualifying for nationals in the long jump on Wednesday, Davis added the triple jump to his event list for Austin, finishing sixth with a mark of 15.98, which he performed on his third attempt.
Willis made it through in both the 100m and 200m. In the 100m dash, Willis crossed the line in ninth place at 9.99, ahead of Banks, who placed 15th at 10.08.
In the 200m, Willis led the way for the Noles in fifth place (20.05), finishing ahead of Kone, who grabbed the last qualifying spot in 12th place at 20.40.
Mullarkey will be competing in his first NCAAs after finishing in seventh place in the 5,000m at 13:55.29. James Rivera moved up from 12th to take fifth place in the 400m hurdles, qualifying for his first nationals at 50.74.
Stella Weinberg qualified in the women’s javelin, where on her third and final attempt, she threw a personal best of 51.16 to finish in sixth place, improving on her 19th-place seed (49.35m). Weinberg’s mark of 51.16 now ranks sixth in FSU history.
Caisa-Marie Lindfors, Alexandra Webster, Dajaz DeFrand, and Alyson Churchill will join Weinberg. Just off her ACC title, Lindfors started off the day by finishing 12th in the discus, with a mark of 52.70, which she threw on her second attempt.
The 4×100 relay claimed the final NCAA qualifying spot, finishing 12th at 44.34 behind Ava Klein, Kaniya Johnson, Tyra Wilson, and Faith Banks.
Webster ran her personal best in the 100m hurdles, qualifying for her first NCAAs with a time of 13.00. Webster also competed in the 400m event, finishing 23rd (1:01.19).
DeFrand led all freshmen in the 100m field, clocking her personal best at 11.05 for fourth place in order to qualify for nationals. DeFrand later placed 13th in the 200m at 23.08.
Churchill ran the second-fastest time in Florida State history in the 5,000m, crossing the line at 15:33.83 for third.
Amani Heaven also competed in discus with Lindfors, finishing 29th with a throw of 48.38. Kayla Pinkhard posted her season best in the triple jump at 12.91m on her last attempt for 20th place.
Banks (54.64) placed 21st in the 400m and Emmy Van den Berg followed in 19th place at 16:11.58, which was her personal best.
