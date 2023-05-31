Recruiting

2024 four-star safety Zavier Mincey included Florida State Seminoles football in his top 10 on Tuesday alongside the Penn State Nittany Lions, UCF Knights, Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies. Mincey, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, plays for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach (a shout-out here to head coach Travis Roland) where he’s teammates with key FSU target LJ McCray.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

Wide receiver Keon Coleman has officially signed with Florida State:

“I am excited for Keon Coleman to be joining the Nole Family,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a productive playmaker who has already showcased his immense talents at the collegiate level. He brings size, speed and an aggressive mindset to our receiver position. He is an ideal fit with our program built for playmakers, and his unique skillset will help us continue to field one of the most explosive offenses in college football.” Coleman, who has two years of eligibility remaining, appeared in 22 games with 12 starts at Michigan State, logging 65 receptions for 848 yards and eight touchdowns.

The spirit in the #SeminolesGive program is to see players choose organization to support and bring awareness to. Really special opportunity for them and grateful for the hearts of the young men I get to coach. Thank you @JeremiahGiedrys #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing

Just got put on full scholarship! Very excited and thanks to @Coach_Norvell and @FSUCoachJP! Time to finish strong in my last season. Go Noles! @FSUFootball

Basketball

Both Florida State men’s basketball and women’s basketball season tickets have gone on sale:

We're already



Get your 2023-24 season tickets today! #NoleFAM

Baseball

Softball

"Be where your feet are. Remember this GATE. Remember this circle."#Team40

Florida State softball pitchers Kathryn Sandercock and Makenna Reid each earned All-America honors from D1Softball — Sandercock earned First Team All-America honors with Reid having been named to the All-American Freshman Team:

This is Sandercock’s third All-America honor of her career as she was named a Second-Team All-American by both the NFCA and D1Softball last season. Sandercock has been stellar for the Seminoles this season as she holds a 26-3 record to go along with a 1.10 ERA. Sandercock has won her last 19 decisions and has recorded the win or the save in 25 out of her last 27 appearances. The ACC Pitcher of the Year went a perfect 14-0 in ACC play to help the Noles to an ACC Regular Season and Tournament Championship. In a winner-take-all game in the Tallahassee Regional Final against South Carolina, Sandercock threw her first career perfect game on just 59 pitches while not allowing the ball to leave the infield. So far in the NCAA Tournament, Sandercock is 3-0 while also recording a save and has allowed just two earned runs in 21.1 innings pitched. Reid has been a dominant force in the circle all season for the Seminoles. Reid has a perfect 13-0 record and a staggering 0.93 ERA over the course of 75 innings. In those 75 innings, Reid has recorded 89 strikeouts and has given up just 10 earned runs. Reid was named to the All-ACC Second Team and was a top 10 finalist for the NFCA/TUCCI National Freshman of the Year. The Seminoles will play their first game of the Women’s College World Series against Oklahoma State on Thursday night at 7 p.m. eastern on ESPN.

All Sports

A historic season closes out — No. 7 seed FSU was the second squad in Florida State men’s golf history to reach the NCAA Match Play Semifinals but fell to the Florida Gators 2-3:

The Seminoles were bolstered by a 3-2 win earlier in the day against Illinois in the NCAA Match Play Quarterfinals. Freshman Luke Clanton’s 1UP win against the Illini put FSU over the top as it advanced to its first semifinal since 2010. Against Florida, FSU held a 2-0 lead after wins by freshman Jack Bigham (6&5) and junior Frederik Kjettrup (3&1). It also held leads in its other matches down the stretch, but the Gators clawed back to even it up at 2-2. The deciding point came down to FSU’s Brett Roberts and UF’s Ricky Castillo, with the two going 21 holes before Castillo buried a birdie putt to win the match. Florida State and Pepperdine entered match play as the only programs to have both their men’s and women’s teams reach the Final Eight this year. FSU played in the match-play quarterfinals for the second time in three years, also reaching the round when it was the No. 1 overall seed in 2021. Ranked 18th in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll, Florida State’s impressive season included two tournament wins and four different individual champions. Clanton became the first FSU freshman ever to win an NCAA Regional when he shot 6-under in Morgan Hill, Calif.