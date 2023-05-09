Football:

FSU vs LSU is the only game to feature two teams with top ten units in every one of On3’s preseason positional rankings:

The @On3sports team continues to roll out position rankings ahead of the 2023 season.



How good will the Week 1 rematch of Top 10 teams be between #LSU and #FSU?



Both teams have landed in the Top 10 for: Best player, QB, OL, DL/EDGE and WR in CFB.



And the countdown continues… pic.twitter.com/uLAMkw930S — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) May 8, 2023

And if you’ve been paying attention ProFootballFocus over the last few months both teams feature multiple players in their top ten rankings as well.

Adam Fuller joined Packer and Durham and explained why FSU’s improvement is going so well:

Florida State will reclaim its ACC throne from Clemson this year; according to CBSSports.

Florida State will win the ACC Championship Game: A Sept. 23 trip to Clemson looms large, but even if the Seminoles lose that game, they can still find their way to the ACC Championship Game for a potential shot at revenge against the Tigers. Now that FSU is freed from the old divisional structure, Clemson is less of a barrier to the program’s aspirations, especially in a season like this when it appears like the ‘Noles have everything they need to challenge for a league title with potential Heisman candidate, quarterback Jordan Travis, leading the charge. FSU also somehow got a projected top-15 draft pick, EDGE rusher Jared Verse, to spurn the NFL and return to college football for another season. He was in the backfield wreaking havoc during the spring scrimmage in just the latest reminder of how all signs are pointing to this being a potential breakthrough season for coach Mike Norvell.

Despite more data available and actual film against collegiate competition; recruiting in the portal can still be a very risky bet.

What will no division football do for the ACC in 2023 and beyond?

The elimination of divisions will increase the likelihood of more than one ACC team making the College Football Playoff when it expands in 2024. That is why almost every conference is eliminating divisions, but the ACC’s have been so lopsided that it feels like the impact will be even bigger there. Clemson has been the clear best team in the conference, but Florida State is on the upswing. Wake Forest has been consistently good. And after finally bringing in Jeff Brohm, Louisville might be about to move back into the conference’s upper crust.

Recruiting:

FSU is largely focused on two recruits in the portal; Jaylen Key and Keon Coleman.

FSU has offered 2026 speedster Brandon Bennett out of American Heritage HS; he’s been timed at 10.43 in the 100m dash:

Other Sports:

Championship weekend is set for #Team40:

This year’s Softball Team was so enjoyable to watch; Charles Mays of Tomahawk Nation was able to capture some of that joy on Senior Day.

FSU Baseball takes on Jacksonville tonight at 6pm in Dick Howser Stadium before taking on the top-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a weekend set.