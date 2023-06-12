Noles News: All the latest in FSU sports

Recruiting

Another busy weekend for FSU football’s recruiting staff, who hosted visitors in addition to continuing its offseason camp events:

2025 quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr. was in attendance:

2026 prospect Samar “Smoke” Matthews earned an offer off of his performance in Tallahassee. The 6-foot, 172-pound athlete out of North Carolina has reported offers from the Colorado Buffaloes, Kentucky Wildcats, Virginia Tech Hokies, Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins, and NC State Wolfpack, amongst others:

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

DraftKings has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators

Baseball

FSU baseball got another transfer portal commitment over the weekend — Ethan Chenault, a right-handed pitcher out of UNC Wilmington.

You can keep up with all the latest off-season movements and shakings in our Florida State baseball off-season news thread.

All Sports

FSU track and field took part in the 2023 NCAA Championships this past weekend, with several athletes logging major results.

Dajaz Defrand finished eighth in the 100M, Jeremiah Davis earned bronze in the triple jump, Milton Ingrahm snagged a sixth place finish in the discus, Taylor Banks, Ismael Kone, Amir Willis, and JoVaughn Martin finished third in the 4x100 relay, Stella Weinberg finished 10th in the javelin, Ismael Kone 14th in the 200M, Amir Willis with a 12th place finish in the 100M and 13th in the 200M, Caisa-Marie Lindfors logged a fourth-place finish in the discus and Alyson Churchill finished 11th in the 5000M. Florida State closed out the track and field season with the men’s team finishing tied for 15th in the country and the women’s team at 37th.