Noles News: Breaking down the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

Recruiting

Five-star defensive back Charles Lester III, a major priority for the Florida State Seminoles in the 2024 class, looks to have had a good time on his official visit this past weekend:

2026 defensive back Preston Ashley out of Brandon, Mississippi earned a Florida State offer this weekend. It’s Ashley’s second reported offer, after previously earning one from the Ole Miss Rebels:

2026 offensive lineman Grant Wise, who plays at Pace in Milton, Florida, received a Florida State offer as well. Wise, listed at 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, has also reported offers from the USF Bulls, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Troy Trojans and Charlotte 49ers:

Great camp today @FSUFootball ‼️Thank you Coach Norvell and Coach Atkins for offering me the opportunity to play Division 1 football at Florida State University‼️ Blessed to be in this position! @Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins @CooperWilliams_ @RyanBartow @ChuckCantor… pic.twitter.com/GHzojKs9PS — GRANT WISE 2026 (@Grock64) June 18, 2023

His class of 2025 teammate Tylon Lee, considered a three-star edge prospect, also received an offer. The 6-foot-5, 225 pound prospect has also reported offers from the Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Virginia Tech Hokies, Memphis Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, amongst others:

2025 linebacker Ty Jackson, currently unranked, also received an offer. The prospect out of Loxahatchee, Florida is listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and has offers from Tennessee, FAU, UMass, Austin Peay and the UCF Knights:

2025 offensive tackle Alex Payne out of Gainesville, Georgia also received an offer — currently unranked, he’s listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. He’s received offers from the Baylor Bears, Kentucky Wildcats, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils and USF Bulls, amongst others:

Teammate Xaiver Griffin, a 2026 athlete listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, also earned an offer, adding to ones from UAB and USF:

After a good camp and conversation with @Coach_Norvell I am blessed to receive a offer from Florida State University! pic.twitter.com/LuFNA0ftaw — Xavier Griffin (@zay_social) June 18, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

Florida State has +280 odds to make the 2023-24 College Football playoff, with -360 listed to not make it — basically, a $10 bet would pay out $38 if they make it, $12.77 if they don’t.

For comparison:

Georgia: -250 to make it, +250 to miss

Clemson: +320 to make it, -425 to miss

LSU: +370 to make it, -500 to miss

Michigan: +105 to make it, -135 to miss

Ohio State: -125 to make it, -105 to miss

USC: +260 to make it, -340 to miss

Trey Benson is going to be a ⭐️@FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/Wz1uQApDB1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 17, 2023

Baseball

Just a day after it was officially announced that Florida State Seminoles pitching coach Chuck Ristano was leaving to become the new head coach at Navy, reports surfaced that FSU found his replacement in Micah Posey:

His resume is impressive as Posey arrives with pro experience and local ties. Posey’s father is the athletic director and head baseball coach at North Florida Christian School. Additionally, Posey graduated from Florida State University after his professional baseball career. Posey was awarded the Conference USA’s assistant coach of the year award following the 2023 regular season.

All Sports

Florida State Seminoles senior midfielder Onyi Echegini has earned a spot on Nigeria’s World Cup team roster: