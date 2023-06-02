Welcome to the 6th edition of the Official #Tribe24 Recruiting Thread! The 90 jersey has a few nice choices but Derrick Alexander is the clear winner. Don’t know the name? Educate yourself here.

Florida State currently has a top-10 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, holding 11 verbal commitments at this time. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (6) and Georgia (5) and have above a 50% blue-chip ratio in the class as of this writing.

Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

Potential transfer portal names to know

Transfer portal subtractions

DE Derrick McClendon - Colorado Buffaloes

LB/DB Brendan Gant - Colorado Buffaloes

OL Zane Herring - USF Bulls

OL/DL Antavious Woody - UAB Blazers

LB Stephen Dix - Marshall Thundering Herd

DB Omarion Cooper - Colorado Buffaloes

DL Bishop Thomas - Colorado Buffaloes

WR Mycah Pittman - Utah Utes

DB Travis Jay - Colorado Buffaloes

