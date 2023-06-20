 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Dalvin Cook or Warrick Dunn?

Trey Benson could make his case for next year’s debate with an impressive 2023 season.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

AD Mike Alford joined Gramlich & Maclain to discuss the future of the ACC, his belief in Mike Norvell, and FSU Football.

Running back is up in our Mount Rushmore series and FSU has had some very good backs come through Tallahassee since the turn of the century led by Dalvin Cook.

I think Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook are two locks but the other two spots? That can lead to a healthy debate.

It looks like Tarpon Cellars will be sponsoring FSU football players this fall:

FSU made honorable mention for this list of dominant front-sevens this season in college football.

Alumni:

Healthier than he has been in a long time; Dalvin Cook has one goal in mind. Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the air:

Congratulations to Lamont Green, newly hired defensive coordinator at Miami Southridge Senior High School:

Other Sports:

Good luck to Jack Bigham at the Amateur Championships:

In case you missed it; FSU Baseball has added another right arm pitcher from the transfer portal.

Recruiting:

Another recruiting weekend is in the books; headlined by Five-Star CB Charles Lester III; he intends on returning to FSU very soon.

Five-star 2025 WR Jamie Ffrench (not a typo) has announced a commitment date:

