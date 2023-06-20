Football:

AD Mike Alford joined Gramlich & Maclain to discuss the future of the ACC, his belief in Mike Norvell, and FSU Football.

Running back is up in our Mount Rushmore series and FSU has had some very good backs come through Tallahassee since the turn of the century led by Dalvin Cook.

I think Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook are two locks but the other two spots? That can lead to a healthy debate.

It looks like Tarpon Cellars will be sponsoring FSU football players this fall:

Fired up to announce a partnership with @TarponCellars! As part of this partnership, Tarpon Cellars is offering our family 20% off at https://t.co/nLyk1DKpAy using code BATTLESEND at checkout. Get some fine wine and if you haven’t yet, join the family at https://t.co/1EcOE1Yqtg pic.twitter.com/HyL9vKINGD — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) June 19, 2023

FSU made honorable mention for this list of dominant front-sevens this season in college football.

Alumni:

Healthier than he has been in a long time; Dalvin Cook has one goal in mind. Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the air:

After undergoing surgery on his torn labrum in March, free-agent, four-time Pro-Bowl RB @dalvincook believes he will be stronger this season than he has in any year.



Plus, what he’s looking for in his new team.



https://t.co/SrTI8QAblR pic.twitter.com/E75TCP4bLD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 19, 2023

Congratulations to Lamont Green, newly hired defensive coordinator at Miami Southridge Senior High School:

Say Hello to the New D.C. at Miami Southridge Sr. High!! pic.twitter.com/IPdo9mFejr — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) June 16, 2023

Other Sports:

Good luck to Jack Bigham at the Amateur Championships:

With the completion of round 1️⃣ of The Amateur Championship, Jack Bigham finishes the day at 5-under par and is tied for fifth place



Jack will begin his second round of play at 4:17am ET (9:17am GMT+1) on Tuesday morning at Southport & Ainsdale. ⛳️ #GoNoles | @RandA pic.twitter.com/k08svANRhl — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 19, 2023

In case you missed it; FSU Baseball has added another right arm pitcher from the transfer portal.

Recruiting:

Another recruiting weekend is in the books; headlined by Five-Star CB Charles Lester III; he intends on returning to FSU very soon.

Five-star 2025 WR Jamie Ffrench (not a typo) has announced a commitment date: