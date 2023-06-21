Recruiting

Five-star defensive back Charles Lester III, the second-ranked player at his position in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, announced that he’ll be making his commitment decision on July 29. The Venice, Florida prospect has narrowed down his final schools to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and Colorado Buffaloes:

From NoleThruandThru’s visitor preview last weekend ahead of Lester’s trip to Tallahassee:

Lester is, in a word, smooth. He appears to glide effortlessly through his breaks and when blanketing the top offensive weapon on the opposing team. He is instinctual, cerebral, meticulous, and uses his long arms to win most of his battles. His change of direction is on an elite level and he has all the makings of a shut-down defender at the next level. FSU likes him at cornerback but Lester could transition to safety if needed without skipping a beat. Confidence level: High. He had very good visits to Alabama and Colorado (gulp), but Lester has long loved the Seminoles. There was concern when former DB coach Marcus Woodson left for Arkansas, but new DB coach Patrick Surtain has quickly developed a strong relationship with Lester. HC Mike Norvell and DC Adam Fuller are heavily involved here as well. I wouldn’t consider him a lock, but I would be very surprised if Lester doesn’t sign with the Seminoles in the end.

2025 five-star wide receiver Jamie Ffrench Jr., considered the No. 4 receiver in his class, included FSU in his top five alongside the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Alabama:

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

Financial pressures on the SEC and Big 10 to deliver on bigger TV viewership means those conferences and their network partners will be more selective.

If these trends hold and TV executives become increasingly demanding of college football in order to give more in rights fees, what are the implications for the ACC and Florida State?

Jon Loesche breaks it down.

Florida State OL coach Alex Atkins talking about their TE Screen variations they use to protect Counter.



They have versions of the screen with 1 or 2 pullers. Great scheme to use vs DCs who try to use their 3T to play over the top down blocks by the Center on gap scheme runs. pic.twitter.com/0ugImJ7a3E — James Light (@JamesALight) June 20, 2023

Welcome to Dragons Country



Learn more about our #XFLRookie class and the #XFLDraft at: https://t.co/gSlW9ZT4AN pic.twitter.com/f04ikudUz3 — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) June 20, 2023

Baseball

After 13 years in the ACC, @ristano23 has been named the head coach of @NavyBaseball pic.twitter.com/7VjKku9lZ4 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 20, 2023

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick with another tremendous outing for (Low-A) Lynchburg throwing 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out five Mudcats on the night.



Line - 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 5SO (77 Pitches 49 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/eUzbEeBIeY — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 21, 2023

Softball

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock has signed on to join the fourth season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship:

The 2023 ACC Pitcher of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP and a 2023 NFCA Second Team All-American, Sandercock led Florida State to the ACC Tournament title in 2022 and 2023. Sandercock and the Seminoles defeated Oklahoma State, Washington and Tennessee on their way to the Women’s College World Series Championship Series. She was recently added to the Team USA roster for the 2023 WBSC World Cup – Group A set to take place in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland, July 11-15. “Throughout her stellar career at Florida State, Kat inspired so many with her competitive nature and obvious love for the game,” said Cheri Kempf, Athletes Unlimited Senior Vice President and Director of Softball. “We are thrilled to be able to provide the professional platform through which she will continue to inspire fans of all ages and we are especially looking forward to returning a former Little League World Series participant to the Pro Games at the Little League World Series this summer.” Sandercock joins Jessie Warren, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 WCWS while leading FSU to the national championship, as former Seminoles participating in Athletes Unlimited.

All Sports

Alice Hodge, Kaylah Williams and Lottie Woad have been named to the 2023 All ACC Academic Women’s Golf team:

For Hodge, it marks the third consecutive year she has been named to the team, which makes her one of 10 players in Florida State history to be named as one of the top scholars in the nation’s top conference for women’s golf three or more times during her career. It marks the first time both Williams and Woad have been named to the prestigious team. The selections of Hodge, Williams and Woad marks the ninth consecutive season that at least two Seminoles have been named to the All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf Team.

Florida State men’s golfer Frederik Kjettrup was selected as the ACC Men’s Golf’s Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year: