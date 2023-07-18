Four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams has decommited from Florida State, flipping instead to the Florida Gators.

The Fort Meyers product had been committed to the Seminoles since January of this year, and is currently ranked the No. 40 wide receiver in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

This is what Tomahawk Nation’s NoleThruandThru had to say about Abrams ahead of his official visit in June:

Abrams is a speedster learning to become a competent wide receiver, and has made good strides from his junior season into this summer. He has a high ceiling if he can become a more complete wideout, but he should be able to make an impact in the return game wherever he goes. Though Abrams committed to FSU back in January, he has openly flirted with and visited numerous other programs. I have never felt confident in Abrams sticking in this class, and I sincerely hope this weekend’s visit will be an opportunity to honestly gauge whether to move on from him or lock him down. Confidence level: Low. I’ve said numerous times that I don’t expect Abrams in FSU’s class and I’m sticking to it. Quite frankly, I’m fine with him landing elsewhere- FSU is going to bring in an excellent WR class this cycle regardless.

FSU currently has four other wide receivers commited in its 2024 class: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL), 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL), 4 star BJ Gibson (GA) and 4 star Elijah Moore (MD).

