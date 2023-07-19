Noles News: FSU has No. 12 class in country after blue-chip receiver flips to UF

Recruiting

2024 four-star receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams made the move that many had been expecting on Tuesday night, decommiting from Florida State and flipping instead to the Florida Gators, whom had been pushing the Fort Meyers product hard over the summer.

FSU currently has four other wide receivers commited in its 2024 class: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL), 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL), 4 star BJ Gibson (GA) and 4 star Elijah Moore (MD).

According to the updated 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State currently has the No. 12 class in college football with 17 commits, an average rating of 90.56, and a class score of 244.60. They sit behind the Clemson Tigers at No. 11 (average rating: 91.09, class score: 245.67, 16 commits) and ahead of the LSU Tigers at No. 13 (average rating: 90.07, class score: 238.73, 18 commits).

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach will make the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina next week to represent FSU at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff.

DraftKings has updated its odds for the season opener vs. the LSU Tigers, adding a moneyline: +115 for FSU to win, -135 for LSU. Basically, a $5 bet on FSU would pay $10.75, while the same on LSU would pay $8.70. It currently has the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 55.5 points.

The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins.

Dabo on FSU: “Florida State’s got a great team. Mike’s done an amazing job and they’ve got a bunch of great players. That’s a team that will have a say in this league for sure. And so will we.” — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 18, 2023

BC and FSU each missed eight field goals last year and four each inside 40. UNC missed five FGs inside 40 yards, most in the ACC.



Oregon State and Liberty were the only teams to finish with a winning record and a worse FG% than Florida State. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 18, 2023

Go rate on 4th down (success %):

UNC, 33.0% (65.7%)

WF, 31.6 (43.3)

FSU, 29.9 (34.8)

Lou, 28.6 (40.0)

Duke, 25.5 (62.5)

Mia, 23.9 (50.0)

UVA, 20.0 (38.9)

Pitt, 19.6 (40.0)

GT, 18.0 (52.4)

BC, 16.7 (50.0)

NCSU, 16.7 (40.0)

VT, 14.0 (42.9)

Cuse, 13.0 (33.3)

Clemson, 11.7 (41.7) — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 18, 2023

Tentative special teams rankings (breaks for tiers)

1. Pitt

2. Duke

3. Wake

-

4. NCSU

5. VT

-

6. Cuse

7. Mia

-

8. Clemson

9. UNC

10. FSU

11. Lou

-

12. UVA

13. BC

14. GT — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 18, 2023

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball will take part in the Ball Dawgs Classic held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada:

The Seminoles will play in the tournament alongside Stanford, Northwestern and Belmont. Game dates will be Nov. 22 with first-round play as well as Nov. 24 with championship play. FSU will have off from game action on Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 23. Tickets for the event will go on-sale on July 21 at 10 a.m. PT at www.thedollarloancenter.com and www.axs.com. Full event information can be found at www.balldawgsclassic.com. The Ball Dawgs Classic is the third confirmed event for the Seminoles this season. Also on the 2023-24 schedule is the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge held at the Tucker Center against Arkansas on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. FSU also returns to the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 10, against UCLA at a time to be determined. That event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Seminoles will be making their second trip to Las Vegas. They competed at the Duel in the Desert in the 2010-11 season right before the Winter holiday on Dec. 19-21, 2010. As they prepare for the upcoming season, the Seminoles will be going on another International Tour from Aug. 5-15, building their team chemistry in both Greece and Croatia.

Baseball

Florida State baseball has officially added Ty Megahee as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator:

Prior to his five years at Pitt (2019-23) under former Seminole Mike Bell, Megahee spent three seasons at Western Kentucky (2016-18), five years over two stints at his alma mater Mercer (2014-15 & 2006-08), four seasons at Auburn (2010-13) and one year at Monmouth (2009). He has spent 12 seasons as a recruiting coordinator, and has recruited players from 36 different states throughout his career. Among Megahee’s career accolades include coaching 63 players drafted in the MLB Draft, including 2016 Golden Spikes Award winner Kyle Lewis at Mercer, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft and 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. Twelve Megahee players have been selected in the Top 10 rounds, and seven players have reached the Major Leagues. Megahee, a south Georgia native of Colquitt County, has coached 56 all-conference players, four conference players of the year and nine All-Americans. Named one of D1Baseball’s top assistant coaches in 2022, Megahee’s recruiting classes have been ranked in the Top 25 six times. Jarrett and Megahee coached together for three seasons at Auburn, and their paths also crossed at Mercer, when Jarrett was the recruiting coordinator and Megahee was a player in 2004 and 2005. Megahee played two seasons at Darton College in 2002-03 before transferring Mercer, and he graduated with a bachelor’s and Master’s degree in education in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Proven & Professional.



Got us a good one in @CoachMegahee pic.twitter.com/nfAdk9T9OJ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 18, 2023

Soccer

FSU will be represented on the Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Ireland and Nigeria squads in the 2023 Women’s World Cup:

A dream come true ✨



The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets started on Thursday, and we sat down with a few of our Noles who will be representing their country on the biggest stage #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Tuv6aeION1 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 18, 2023

All Sports

Members of the Florida State swimming and diving teams continued to compete in national meets all around the world, setting national records and turning in podium finishes:

Max Wilson and Gloria Muzito established new national records, while Julia Mansson, Edith Jernstedt, and Yordan Yanchev grabbed gold at national meets. Additionally, Molly Carlson won three silvers on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series tour, and Alexia Swier captured gold at the USA Weightlifting Championships.