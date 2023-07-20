Noles News: 45 days until Florida State football

Recruiting

I’ll be at FSU July 29th Go Noles — Armondo Blount (@ArmondoBlount) July 20, 2023

According to the updated 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State currently has the No. 12 class in college football with 17 commits, an average rating of 90.56, and a class score of 244.60. They sit behind the Clemson Tigers at No. 11 (average rating: 91.09, class score: 245.67, 16 commits) and ahead of the LSU Tigers at No. 13 (average rating: 90.07, class score: 238.73, 18 commits).

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

We’re just 45 days away from Florida State taking on the LSU Tigers in Orlando to open the 2023 season — as we inch closer, we’re diving into our season preview series, discussing both position groups and the Seminoles’ schedule.

First on deck — quarterbacks and a breakdown of FSU vs. LSU in Camping World.

PFF released its 2023 Preseason All-ACC Team, with 10 Florida State players earning a spot — second behind Clemson (12):

FIRST TEAM: Running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, edge defender Jared Verse, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II. SECOND TEAM: Quarterback Jordan Travis, flex player Greedy Vance Jr THIRD TEAM: Wide receiver Keon Coleman, tight end Jaheim Bell, tackle Jeremiah Byers, guard Casey Roddick, defensive interior Braden Fiske, defensive interior Fabien Lovett Sr., linebacker Tatum Bethune, punter Alex Mastromanno

The site also broke down the top 10 offensive lines in college football heading into the season, listing the Seminoles at No. 10:

Florida State has a bevy of options along the offensive line. The Seminoles return three starters from 2022 in left tackle Robert Scott Jr., center Maurice Smith and right guard D’Mitri Emmanuel. Smith was perhaps the most impressive last year, as he was one of only two ACC centers who didn’t allow a sack or a hit. Florida State also hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, bringing in another three players. UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers was one of only five FBS tackles to earn top-20 grades as both a pass blocker (82.6) and run blocker (79.9) in 2022. He’s projected to start at right tackle for the Seminoles. Colorado’s Casey Roddick should be one of the starting guards and ranked second among Pac-12 players at the position last season with a 1.5% pressure rate allowed. Auburn’s Keiondre Jones provides depth along the interior and earned a 77.5 pass-blocking grade in 2021, fifth among SEC guards. That’s not even mentioning offensive guard Darius Washington and offensive tackle Bless Harris, who many feel could push for starting roles this season.

Florida State defensive back Renardo Green and linebacker Tatum Bethune met with the media on Wednesday to talk 2023 expectations, offseason preparations and more:

The latest group of FSU players have been etched into a positional Mount Rushmore, with Rodney Hudson, Jamie Dukes, Bryan Stork and Clay Shiver being voted the top four all-time FSU interior offensive linemen.

Previous results Quarterbacks: Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, Jameis Winston, Jordan Travis Running Backs: Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook, Greg Allen, Amp Lee Wide Receivers: Peter Warrick, Fred Biletnikoff, Rashad Greene, Ron Sellers Tight Ends: Nick O’Leary, Pat Carter, Lonnie Johnson, Melvin Pearsall Offensive Tackles: Walter Jones, Alex Barron, Pat Tomberlin, Cam Erving

Baseball

Florida State baseball has added Daniel Cantu, a graduate transfer from USF who started 163 games and batted .302 last season with 11 homers.

You can keep up with all the latest off-season movements and shakings in our Florida State baseball off-season news thread.

All Sports

Pamela Keel, Distinguished Research Professor in the Department of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Theo Siegrist, a chemical and biomedical engineering professor at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, have been selected for membership in the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL):

Keel, known for her translational research on eating disorders, will be inducted to the academy in recognition of her work in identifying and characterizing purging disorder — a life-threatening illness impacting about 1 in 50 women worldwide — and advancing research in the epidemiology, etiology and treatment of the eating disorder. Siegrist was selected for his contributions to materials physics, materials chemistry and solid-state chemistry.

Researchers from FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, led by Professor Wei Guo, have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in studying how vortices move in superfluids: