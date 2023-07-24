Noles News: Decision week for major FSU target

Recruiting

Five-star defensive back Charles Lester III, considered the No. 2 defensive back in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, is set to make his commitment decision this Friday, July 28th.

Lester, the biggest target for Florida State this cycle, is choosing between a final four of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida State Seminoles.

⏳ July 28th! announcement 8:30pm!Robert L Taylor Community Complex 1845 34th ST, SARASOTA, FL 34234 pic.twitter.com/lC4LmJDmxz — 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) July 21, 2023

According to the updated 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State currently has the No. 13 class in college football with 17 commits, an average rating of 90.56, and a class score of 244.60. They sit behind the Clemson Tigers at No. 12 (average rating: 91.09, class score: 245.67, 16 commits) and ahead of the LSU Tigers at No. 14 (average rating: 90.07, class score: 238.73, 18 commits) and the Miami Hurricanes at No. 15 (average rating: 89.40, class score: 237.19, 18 commits).

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Two more position previews in the books over the weekend, with looks at both the Florida State wide receiver and running back rooms — each of which are looking to be amongst the country’s best.

41 days until FSU football — DraftKings currently has the LSU Tigers as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 55.5 points and the moneyline at +120 for FSU to win, -140 for LSU.

The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins.

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball team has earned an Academic Excellence Award, with five players (Jaylan Gainey, RJ Morris, Tibor Palinkas, Isaac Spainhour and Max Thorpe) named to the Academic Honors Court by the National Association of Basketball Coaches:

Academically in 2023, the Seminoles earned their highest team GPA for a single season (3.093), had a school-record 10 players named to the ACC Academic Honor. and two players named to the ACC All-Academic Men’s Basketball Team. Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have earned a perfect APR (Academic Progress Rate) score of 1.000 in four of the last five and six of the last eight years. “I’m really proud of the academic success our team achieved this past season,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. ”All of our guys worked hard to achieve a team GPA above 3.0 for the entire year. I’m happy for all of our guys as they continue moving forward to earning their degrees. In fact, Max Thorpe and Jaylan Gainey will receive degrees in a couple of weeks at the Florida State commencement. For Max, he earns his degree in three years, and Jaylan continues his academic career with his first graduate degree.” Spainhour, who has been named to the 2021, 2022 and 2023 ACC Academic Honor Roll, and who earned academic Dean’s List honors in both 2021 and 2022, was named to the NABC Honors Court for the first time in his career. “The steps I take to be successful academically are managing my time, so I can give my best effort on every assignment as well as dedicating time each day to study,” said Spainhour. Most recently, the Seminoles had five players named to the NABC Honors Court in 2019. In order to receive the Team Academic Excellence Award, a program must achieve a team GPA of 3.0 or higher for the previous academic year. To qualify individually, a player must have achieved a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Baseball

Florida State baseball has elevated Brad Vaderglas to assistant coach:

s part of the NCAA’s updated legislation allowing a third full-time assistant coach, Vanderglas will be able to recruit off-campus, on top of his work as FSU’s first-base coach, coordinator of defensive positioning and catching instructor. Vanderglas also helps with all hitting, baserunning and bunting while organizing camps and clinics. “We are thrilled the NCAA has allowed a third baseball assistant coach to recruit off campus,” Jarrett said. “Fortunately, Brad was on our FSU staff last year and is now back in a position allowing him to dive in fully to our recruiting efforts. With 40-man rosters, the complicated draft system of our incoming recruits and existing players being draft eligible, no sport has more recruiting nuances then college baseball. Having another experienced evaluator helping off campus to sort this out goes a long way.” Before joining Florida State for the 2023 season, Vanderglas was at Notre Dame in 2022, helping lead the Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002 and just the third time in school history. Vanderglas worked with the Seminole outfielders, managed practices and led all instructional camps and clinics. He also assisted with scouting reports, defensive alignments, infield instruction and all phases of team offensive instruction. “I’m extremely grateful to work for such a prestigious university and storied baseball program,” Vanderglas said. “It’s a privilege to show up to work everyday alongside Coach Jarrett. The empathy and passion he has for developing our guys on and off the field will lead Florida State to new heights, and I’m eager to step into this new role.” Jarrett continued: “He was a stand out assistant and recruiter at Indiana State, helping build complete teams with Mitch Hannahs. They have been a nationally-competitive, classy organization all around. Joining us at Notre Dame for the 2022 season he made instant impacts in our offensive and defensive work – all the way to Omaha. Camps and clinics run like clockwork under his direction, and our players at Notre Dame and Florida State loved working with Brad. He can coach every position on the field, and nobody is more organized and prepared. “It is awesome that he now has the ability to venture back out on the road to help in that capacity. He has national connections on every level of the game, and we are very fortunate to have Brad in an expanded role at Florida State. He is a first class person, and an exceptional coach.” Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Vanderglas spent five seasons at Indiana State (2017-21) and three years at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois (2014-16) as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Vanderglas played four seasons at Northern Kentucky, making 148 starts over his career before graduating in 2013.

11th-rder Nelly Taylor signs w/@RedSox for $300k ($150k counts vs pool). Very intriguing @PolkStBaseball OF, potential five-tool guy w/60-65 speed on 20-80 scouting scale. Florida State recruit. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 23, 2023

You can keep up with all the latest off-season movements and shakings in our Florida State baseball off-season news thread.

Softball

Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin don’t know the meaning of offseason, except when it comes to discussing FSU softball’s moves so far. The Seminole Softball Wrap returns with a look at everything that’s happened in the transfer portal in the college softball world, who Florida State is trying to bring in, who else they’ve recruited this offseason so far, where they may still need to add and a way-too-early look at the 2024 roster.

All Sports