Florida State Seminoles football has landed an offseason transfer — true freshman Justin “Juice” Cryer, Northwestern Wildcats linebacker.

Cryer, a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, was recruited by Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and of course Northwestern and Florida State, out of high school.

FSU was his first offer back in May of 2021.

From Cryer’s Northwestern bio:

High School: — Three-year letterwinner and two-time captain at Royal High School — Posted 95 total tackles, six sacks and 20 tackles for loss during his senior campaign in 2022. Had 103 tackles, five sacks and 21 tackles for loss during his junior year. — Ranked as No. 76 linebacker in the nation and No. 171 overall recruit in the state of Texas, per 247 Sports Composite Class of 2023 rankings. — Verbally committed to Northwestern on May 22, 2022

He was one of several players to enter the portal after an investigation revealed a hazing culture at Northwestern, one that ran deep enough that Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald was first suspended, then fired.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)