 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds linebacker depth ahead of season

Former Northwestern LB out of Texas is headed to FSU

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

Nick O’Leary is back in Tallahassee and officially joining FSU’s staff.

Shyheim Brown lost 12lbs this offseason; no surprise as his role expands from in-the-box safety to every down player.

David Hale has done an excellent job previewing the ACC all off-season and the conclusion is that you can’t go wrong picking either Clemson or FSU as this year’s champion:

Don’t want to wait until Wednesday to see what the ‘Noles have to say at the ACC Kickoff? You’re in luck.

Congratulations to Alex Atkins; UT-Martin Hall of Famer:

For a program that’s so young relative to its peers it’s amazing to see FSU consistently in the top ten in all of these historical lists:

Speaking of historically great FSU’s history at defensive end is incredible. There’s almost too many All-Americans to name; narrowing it down to the four greatest is going to leave an all-time great player off the list.

Believe in the Jordan Travis hype:

Recruiting:

The juice is loose; Justin “Juice” Cryer is transferring to Florida State after leaving Northwestern due to the multitude of issues affecting that institution right now.

I know I say this every big recruiting weekend but this really could be the most important recruiting weekend of the year for FSU.

Other Sports:

Some brevity during the offseason workouts for Women’s Basketball:

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...