Football:
Nick O’Leary is back in Tallahassee and officially joining FSU’s staff.
Shyheim Brown lost 12lbs this offseason; no surprise as his role expands from in-the-box safety to every down player.
David Hale has done an excellent job previewing the ACC all off-season and the conclusion is that you can’t go wrong picking either Clemson or FSU as this year’s champion:
FSU or Clemson? Honestly, take your pick. I don’t doubt the Noles’ hype. I think they’re really good. My position rankings for them: 2-2-2-1-1-2-2-10. The last one is special teams & prob could’ve been No. 1 in many of the 2s.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 24, 2023
Don’t want to wait until Wednesday to see what the ‘Noles have to say at the ACC Kickoff? You’re in luck.
Congratulations to Alex Atkins; UT-Martin Hall of Famer:
Congratulations to this year's Hall of Fame class:— UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) July 24, 2023
Alex Atkins, Football (2003-06)
Oscar Bunch, Football (1990-91)
⛳ Brendon Caballero, Golf (2011-15)
Carly Gonzales, Softball (2014-17)
⚾ Wes Patterson, Baseball (2008-11)
For a program that’s so young relative to its peers it’s amazing to see FSU consistently in the top ten in all of these historical lists:
Most Weeks at College Football AP No. 1 pic.twitter.com/9KzpcxIUid— On3 (@On3sports) July 24, 2023
Speaking of historically great FSU’s history at defensive end is incredible. There’s almost too many All-Americans to name; narrowing it down to the four greatest is going to leave an all-time great player off the list.
Believe in the Jordan Travis hype:
#ShrineBowl MMQB: Talking with scouts and media alike, so much excitement about @FSUFootball’s Jordan Travis— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) July 24, 2023
Elusive, accurate and strong, it’s words like “gamer” that scouts say first. Outstanding improviser
He’s a clear Heisman favorite with special WRs, TEs, + RBs around him pic.twitter.com/jhUdc4jrSL
Recruiting:
The juice is loose; Justin “Juice” Cryer is transferring to Florida State after leaving Northwestern due to the multitude of issues affecting that institution right now.
I know I say this every big recruiting weekend but this really could be the most important recruiting weekend of the year for FSU.
Other Sports:
Some brevity during the offseason workouts for Women’s Basketball:
#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/rB3mVoPmsw— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) July 23, 2023
