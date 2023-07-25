Football:

Nick O’Leary is back in Tallahassee and officially joining FSU’s staff.

Shyheim Brown lost 12lbs this offseason; no surprise as his role expands from in-the-box safety to every down player.

David Hale has done an excellent job previewing the ACC all off-season and the conclusion is that you can’t go wrong picking either Clemson or FSU as this year’s champion:

FSU or Clemson? Honestly, take your pick. I don’t doubt the Noles’ hype. I think they’re really good. My position rankings for them: 2-2-2-1-1-2-2-10. The last one is special teams & prob could’ve been No. 1 in many of the 2s. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 24, 2023

Don’t want to wait until Wednesday to see what the ‘Noles have to say at the ACC Kickoff? You’re in luck.

Congratulations to Alex Atkins; UT-Martin Hall of Famer:

Congratulations to this year's Hall of Fame class:

Alex Atkins, Football (2003-06)

Oscar Bunch, Football (1990-91)

⛳ Brendon Caballero, Golf (2011-15)

Carly Gonzales, Softball (2014-17)

⚾ Wes Patterson, Baseball (2008-11) — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) July 24, 2023

For a program that’s so young relative to its peers it’s amazing to see FSU consistently in the top ten in all of these historical lists:

Most Weeks at College Football AP No. 1 pic.twitter.com/9KzpcxIUid — On3 (@On3sports) July 24, 2023

Speaking of historically great FSU’s history at defensive end is incredible. There’s almost too many All-Americans to name; narrowing it down to the four greatest is going to leave an all-time great player off the list.

Believe in the Jordan Travis hype:

#ShrineBowl MMQB: Talking with scouts and media alike, so much excitement about @FSUFootball’s Jordan Travis



Elusive, accurate and strong, it’s words like “gamer” that scouts say first. Outstanding improviser



He’s a clear Heisman favorite with special WRs, TEs, + RBs around him pic.twitter.com/jhUdc4jrSL — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) July 24, 2023

Recruiting:

The juice is loose; Justin “Juice” Cryer is transferring to Florida State after leaving Northwestern due to the multitude of issues affecting that institution right now.

I know I say this every big recruiting weekend but this really could be the most important recruiting weekend of the year for FSU.

Other Sports:

Some brevity during the offseason workouts for Women’s Basketball: