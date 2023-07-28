Huge news on the recruiting front for the Florida State Seminoles tonight, as Charles Lester III, one of the best defensive prospects in the country, has committed to Mike Norvell’s program. The Seminoles add another true five-star talent to #Tribe 24 as they close out a July to remember on the trail.

Lester announced his commitment at a signing ceremony in Sarasota on Friday night.

Lester is a 6’1, 171 pound defensive back at Venice High School. He is ranked as the 19th best player in the nation (2nd best CB, 4th best prospect in FL) by the 247 Sports Composite List. Lester built very strong relationships with many coaches, players, and staffers in Tallahassee. He routinely stated throughout the recruiting process that FSU was his dream school, and now those dreams will come true despite a late push from Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

CL3 holds offers from most of the nation’s top programs. He chose FSU over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans.

Lester is, to put it bluntly, a total stud. Winning recruitments like his will continue to elevate Florida State to the next level. He has the prototypical size, length, and frame for a modern cornerback and sports a 3.8 GPA. He has great change of direction, flipping his hips and adjusting quickly to routes. He has good anticipation and uses his long arms to frustrate receivers at the line and at the catch-point. He’s talented enough to shift to safety at the next level, if need be.

Lester never shies away from best-on-best and has proven himself time and again against top receivers. He’s a future multi-year starter and should develop into a high NFL draft pick. He’s also a dynamo on offense, flashing at WR and QB for Riverview High School in Sarasota prior to transferring to Venice.

Lester becomes FSU’s top committed recruit this cycle, and is the second five-star prospect to choose the ‘Noles alongside tight end Landen Thomas. Earning his verbal commitment brings another enormous boost on the trail for the Seminoles.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)