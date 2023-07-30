Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have landed another verbal commitment for #Tribe 24 today, and this time it’s another defender for Randy Shannon’s unit.

Timir Hickman-Collins is a 6’1”, 220-pound linebacker who plays for Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina. He is currently unranked in the 247 Composite, but 247 Sports considers him a 3-star prospect (82nd best linebacker and 14th best player in SC).

Hickman-Collins chose the Seminoles over offers from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Charlotte 49ers. He is also being evaluated by the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks. He runs track for his high school in addition to football.

Last season, Hickman-Collins was named a South Carolina 4A All-State Honorable Mention. He has flown under the radar for much of his recruitment but LB coach Randy Shannon liked what he saw in several settings to extend an offer back on May 10. He was in town again recently and spent some time with head coach Mike Norvell:

While he doesn’t have any Hudl highlights, Hickman-Collins uploaded some clips to his Twitter account. He has a knack for intercepting passes, even returning two for touchdowns in one game.

Here’s another interception, showing his ability to read the QB and react:

