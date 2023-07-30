Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program is wrapping up its best month ever with commitments from five-star cornerback prospect Charles Lester III and four-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete, who recently decommitted from Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans.

Those two commits have placed Florida State in the top ten of the cumulative rankings from the two top recruiting services, with On3 Industry Rankings considering the Seminoles’ current 2024 commitments the No. 5 class with an average rating of 91.46, while the 247Sports Composite Rankings have FSU at No. 7 with a 90.97 average.

It’s been too long, but the Three Stars reconvened to discuss all that’s going on in the world of Florida State recruiting — and there is plenty, including:

How big was the commitment of Lester and how would you describe his game? (he’s been a silent since June)

A little background on Itete’s recruitment and how he projects at the next level.

Speaking of offensive linemen, who does Tomahawk Nation recruiting analyst NoleThruAndThru think has the highest ceiling between Itete and fellow commits Jonathan Daniels and Tye Hylton?

Can FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins flip another blue-chip OL from SC?

How do we feel about some of the other July commits, including wide receiver Elijah Moore and Tallahassee running back Micahi Danzy?

Where do the Seminoles sit in the 247 Sports Composite team rankings?

Do the Noles have a shot at 5-star Georgia safety KJ Bolden and who might be next to join #Tribe24?

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

