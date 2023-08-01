Starting off August on the right foot.

Offensive tackle Jayden Todd, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound prospect out of Dublin, Georgia, has committed to Florida State Seminoles football, becoming the 21st commitment of FSU’s 2024 class.

Another Great Day to be a Florida State Seminole! #HugeAthlete is coming to the #NoleFamily and #Tribe24 The future is bright in Tallahassee! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ziTfhvoHEo — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) August 1, 2023

Todd, currently unranked in the 247Sports Composite rankings but considered a three-star by the site, was offered by Florida State just two days ago, earning it after showing out at the Seminoles’ recruiting camp over the weekend.

Todd also holds offers from the Virginia Tech Hokies, as well as Ivy League schools such as Penn, Dartmouth, Columbia and Cornell.

Florida State currently has the No. 6 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, with a 90.97 average, while On3 has FSU as the No. 5 class with a 91.52 average.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)