Noles News: FSU to officially remain in ACC through at least 2024, ESPN puts 7 Seminoles on top 100 list

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

After a whole lot of hoopla, the August 15th date for Florida State to notify the ACC of a potential departure came and passed (not an extreme shocker, as the board of trustees would have needed to give 24 hours' notice before holding a meeting).

Now, that’s not to say it’s a death knell to the hopes of FSU escaping from the conference at some point — during Florida State’s board of trustees meeting late last month, the opinion offered by trustee Justin Roth was that while an August 15, 2023 deadline would be fantastic, it was more realistic for the university to take the next year to figure out its options, saying “I don’t think it’s unrealistic [for our goal to be], within the next 12 months, we have an exit plan and we execute it.”

So basically, after riding the adrenaline of the last week, don’t stress that there wasn’t immediate relief and prepare for a long 12 months of waiting for news to drop.

ESPN ranked its top 100 players of 2023, and Florida State placed on the list: quarterback Jordan Travis (No. 8), defensive end Jared Verse (No. 9), wide receiver Johnny Wilson (No. 61), defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (No. 65), running back Trey Benson (No. 69) and wide receiver Keon Coleman (No. 86).

Meanwhile, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic put together his annual “Freaks List,” with the following FSU players making the cut:

No. 26 Jared Verse:

At 6-3 1/2, 260 pounds, Verse power-cleans 360 pounds, squats 555 and benches 455, but he also has excellent burst, running 21.14 MPH in a game with a max acceleration of 5.85m/s with a max deceleration of -6.98m/s.

No. 28 Johnny Wilson:

At almost 6 feet 7, 239 pounds, he has 36-inch arms, 10 1/4 inch hands and a standing reach of 8-10. He also has a 35.5 inch vertical and a 10-5 broad jump. In games, he’s topped out at 21.23 MPH with a max acceleration of 5.26 m/s and has a max deceleration of -7.21 m/s.

Travis is among the 33 quarterbacks on this year’s Manning Award Watch List, while offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel and Verse earned spots on the Lombard Award Watch List:

.@Coach_Norvell from @FSUFootball Joins to talk QB @jordantrav13, Culture, and more before the season in Tallahassee



Full Interview with @Andy_Staples here: pic.twitter.com/CjmTv4iRP2 — On3 VIDEO (@On3Video) August 15, 2023

“He attacks practice. It is game reps in his mind, and you see those things translate on Saturdays…I’m very pleased with how Jordan’s approach has been.”@Coach_TokarzQB & @jeffculhane bring you today’s practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/RbQIEZrMVp — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 15, 2023

Keon Coleman wanted to be part of something special in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/igRh4668x0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 9, 2023

The Cam Akers bounce back pic.twitter.com/jwuejIVQKt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 15, 2023

Soccer

We’re just one day away from the start of the Florida State soccer season — FSU kicks off the year against Texas A&M on Thursday, one of four games set to be nationally televised in 2023:

The Seminoles will get national exposure right out of the gate as Thursday’s match at Texas A&M will be aired on SEC Network. FSU will make two appearances on ACC Network throughout the season. The Noles will first appear on ACC Network against their rival Florida on Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles will also appear on ACC Network against No. 3 Notre Dame on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will have one game on ESPNU when they travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face No. 2 North Carolina at noon on Sept. 24. All Florida State home games as well as all the ACC road matchups can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

All Sports

Finishing summer on a high note @heathcharlotte9 put on another phenomenal summer performance and enters her senior year @FloridaState ranked No. 9 in the world



We can’t wait to see all that she achieves in her final year as a Seminole #gonoles | @Seminoles pic.twitter.com/S2tBiUzuc6 — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) August 15, 2023