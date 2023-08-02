Noles News: 38 days until FSU football kicks off season

Recruiting

Florida State kicked off August the same way it wrapped up July — with a commitment.

The 20th member of the Seminoles’ 2024 class is offensive lineman Jayden Todd, who committed to FSU on Tuesday. Todd, currently unranked by the 247Sports Composite List, but has an 85 rating (3-star) by the site’s solo rankings, chose to commit just days after earning an offer with a strong camp performance in Tallahassee.

Florida State currently has the No. 6 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, with a 90.97 average, while On3 has FSU as the No. 5 class with a 91.52 average.

FSU sent out its official offers to 2024 prospects on Tuesday:

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

More preseason accolades for FSU football as offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, while defensive back Fentrell Cypress II and defensive lineman Jared Verse earned spots on the Bronk Nagurski Trophy Watch List:

Byers, who is in his first season in Tallahassee after four years at UTEP, was the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. He appeared in 33 games with 30 starts at right tackle for the Miners. The Austin, Texas, native earned first-team All-Conference USA honors last season when he helped UTEP rank fifth nationally in time of possession. He started all 13 games in 2021 and was an honorable-mention all-conference selection. Byers played his way onto the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2020 when he played in six games with three starts, helping anchor an offensive line that had the nation’s 17th-best tackles for loss allowed average. Cypress, a first-team All-ACC performer according to Pro Football Focus last season at Virginia, was rated as the No. 2 transfer portal prospect nationally by On3 and No. 4 overall by 247Sports. He appeared in 18 games with 14 starts during four seasons for the Cavaliers, totaling 57 tackles, 0.5 sack, one interception, 14 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native led the country with an average of 1.6 pass breakups per game in 2022, and his 14 total pass breakups were tops in the ACC and ninth nationally. He started all nine games he played last season and added 39 tackles and one fumble recovery to his pass breakups total. He started all six games he played in 2021, registering 16 tackles, including 0.5 sack, and one interception that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. Verse was named a first-team All-American by The Athletic after recording 48 tackles, including 17.0 for loss with 9.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal in his first season with the Seminoles. He received the most All-ACC votes on defense while being named a first-team all-conference performer. The Dayton, Ohio, native was the only player in the ACC and one of two Power 5 defenders nationally with four games of 2.5 tackles for loss in 2022.

The ACC released the results of its preseason poll, with the media in attendance at last week’s ACC Kickoff slotting the Seminoles No. 2 behind the Clemson Tigers:

The Pac-12 has a media deal proposal, but nothing concrete yet — according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the deal centers around a streaming-centric agreement with Apple:

While several options were presented, the Apple streaming deal emerged as the likely leader at this point, bringing some clarity to a lengthy process that frustrated many within the league and ultimately played a role in Colorado’s decision last week to join the Big 12. Monetary and exposure questions still loom, though, and outside pressure from the Big 12 remains. There are not expected to be any imminent decisions on whether this TV deal is enough to appease Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, which are being heavily courted by the Big 12. The Arizona board of regents, which oversees Arizona and ASU, met later Tuesday, but no decision was expected after the meeting.

ESPN has selected as one of 17 schools that have a shot at the 2023 College Football Playoff:

Last year’s record: 10-3 FPI projection: Make playoff: 4.4% | Win national title: .3% Agree or disagree with FPI: Disagree. FSU’s chances should be significantly higher — ahead of Oklahoma (which it beat) and Notre Dame — and right next to Clemson. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, nobody in the FBS returns more production than FSU (87%). Toughest test: Sept. 23 at Clemson. Since 2015, the Noles are 0-7 against Clemson. Their last win in Death Valley was in 2013 — when FSU won the national title. What the committee will like: Wins outside of Tally and a productive offense led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU can make arguably the biggest September CFP statement by beating LSU and winning at Clemson, plus it ends the season with a trip to the Swamp. In past years, the selection committee chair has taken time to recognize standout players who are the driving force behind a team’s success, and Travis can catapult the Seminoles to the next level. FSU ended last season scoring at least 35 points in six straight games, their longest streak since 2013. Travis is back for his sixth season, including five with FSU. His 1,734 rushing yards at FSU are the most of any quarterback in program history. What the committee won’t like: An 0-2 record against the SEC. An ACC title won’t be enough if FSU doesn’t at least split with LSU and Florida, two difficult games outside of Tallahassee. Florida State can lose one of those games and still finish in the top four, but then it needs to beat Clemson, probably twice.

The other programs? Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, USC, Clemson, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon and Utah.

All Sports

