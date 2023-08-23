Noles News: FSU remains 2.5 point underdog to LSU as gameday approaches

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

FSU is back out on the practice field today after two days off, following the Seminoles’ second scrimmage of the fall.

We’re now just 11 days out from FSU’s season opener vs. the LSU Tigers — according to DraftKings, Florida State remains a 2.5-point underdog to LSU, with the over-under set at 57.

As we have been all offseason, we’re breaking down FSU’s schedule opponent-by-opponent. Yesterday was a look at the Pitt Panthers, who will try to rebuild one of the nation’s best defenses with six new starters.

The great ⁦@ReceDavis⁩ and I break down the ACC for ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ Pod.

Can FSU’s on-field performance match the board room bluster?

Can Garrett Riley get Clemson’s offense back?

Can UNC break the Dick Crum curse? https://t.co/CNv1Vy3vTf pic.twitter.com/sJjX0cptVF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 22, 2023

Jump Ball Kings: Returning WR who caught 50%+ of their contested targets 10+ yards downfield (min 10 tar):



S. Williams, TCU - 7/11

J. Banks, WF - 14/24

L. Arnold, KU - 10/19

K. Coleman, FSU - 10/19

M. Harrison Jr, OSU - 16/32

R. Burns, UNT - 8/16

R. Thomas, UGA - 7/14

M. Dixon,… — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 22, 2023

Own a piece of authentic FSU gear! Starting today, we have white helmets and white jerseys available for bid!



: https://t.co/TCsCclSBbd#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/CazDXE04su — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 21, 2023

.@accnetwork will televise six college football games & travel to four game sites in Week 1, Aug. 31 - Sept. 4:



Thurs: Winston-Salem

Fri/Sat: Blacksburg

Sun: Orlando

Mon: Durham



More: https://t.co/PJID6CT2z1 | #ACCHuddle | #ACCPM pic.twitter.com/sTlQJJGptL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 22, 2023

Basketball

The 2023 Florida State women’s basketball non-conference schedule is officially here, with an early-season matchup vs. the Tennessee Volunteers one of the marquee games:

The contest is one of three potential games against ESPN way-too-early opponents on the FSU non-conference schedule, which also includes a neutral-site matchup vs. UCLA on Dec. 10 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Previously announced is a possible game against Stanford at the Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas on Nov. 24 if both teams can reach the championship game. The Seminoles could have as many as six non-conference games against Power 5 schools depending on tournament results. Overall, FSU plays a daunting 12-game schedule against non-ACC opponents that includes the annual Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at Florida on Nov. 17, a game in Las Vegas against Northwestern on Nov. 22 and the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge at home vs. Arkansas on Nov. 30. “We have put together a very challenging non-conference schedule that will test our team right away,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “It’s one of the toughest non-conference schedules we’ve played since I’ve been coaching here, but it only serves to help us handle the rigors of another ACC season. Our fans will be seeing some great basketball at The Tuck this season.” Florida State’s home schedule includes its season opener against Charleston Southern on Monday, Nov. 6, followed by the Tennessee game on Thursday, Nov. 9. The Lady Volunteers are ranked 12th in the ESPNW Way-Too-Early Preseason Rankings, reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 last year. FSU hosts South Alabama on Sunday, Nov. 19, and plays its return game of a home-and-home series with Kent State on Dec. 3 at the Tucker Center. In last year’s game at Kent State, then-freshman Ta’Niya Latson dropped 34 points in what was the most points by an FSU freshman since Sue Galkantas in 1981.

Baseball

We’ve signed RHP Luke Weaver to a Major-League contract and added him to our active roster.



https://t.co/8IkRwN89DH pic.twitter.com/x7s8YKnIs9 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 22, 2023

Soccer

Taylor Huff became the first player in school history to win ACC Player of the Week following their Florida State debut:

Huff was vital in the Seminoles’ two wins over Texas A&M and No. 9 TCU this past weekend. Huff recorded the game-winning goal against both the Aggies and the Horned Frogs. Against Texas A&M, Huff led the team with four shots, three of which were on goal, and slipped through the Aggie defense in the 86th minute to break the 1-1 tie to seal the win for the Seminoles. Against TCU, Huff took just one shot, but she made it count as she dribbled through the entire defense and took a shot from just beyond the 25-yard mark that found the back of the net to give the Noles a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute. Just two and a half minutes later, Huff started the attack with a great ball to Jody Brown who sent one into the box for Onyi Echegini who converted to give the Noles a 2-0 lead.

