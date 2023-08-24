Noles News: LSU star defensive tackle to miss FSU game, ACC “seriously” considering Stanford, SMU and Cal again

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State returned to the practice field on Wednesday after two days off, with the break begetting an intense and competitive practice that highlighted the intensity the coaching staff is looking as the season opener vs. the LSU Tigers approaches.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell went out of his way to praise his team after practice, saying that he “really liked what I saw today on both sides of the ball.” “I really liked the mentality which the guys came out [with], we had kind of a modified day a little bit. We spent the last 15 minutes getting an introduction into LSU, some of the structures, formations, different things that we wanted to give a glimpse into. Tomorrow, we’ll get more into that but today was still just about the speed, competition, applying the fundamentals. Trying to put guys in situations, got a two-minute drill, red zone work, third downs, a good mix of it all and I really like the way our guys competed.”

The ACC is once again discussing adding SMU, Stanford and Cal, with the option described as one that is now being “seriously” considered.

From ESPN:

The inclusion of all three schools is being heavily discussed, in part, because they would come with significant financial concessions from each of the schools, according to sources. The conversations within the ACC this week revolved around how that additional money would be distributed among conference members. A small group of ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss different ways to divide that money, sources said. More meetings are expected this week to talk through the various ideas and models, but no determinations have been made yet on what that would look like, according to sources. A vote of 12 of the 15 ACC schools is required to approve the additions, and just one new positive vote is needed among the block of four — North Carolina, NC State, Clemson and Florida State — that has indicated dissent against the move in prior meetings. (No formal vote has been taken.) One vote of those four is needed, assuming all of the “yes” votes are aligned with the financial model. The ACC television contract with ESPN runs through 2036, a length of time that the league’s top programs fear would put them at a distinct financial disadvantage from their competitors in the Big Ten and the SEC. The ACC would likely have a pool of tens of millions of dollars to potentially give the schools winning big in football a chance to close that gap. But sources cautioned just how that revenue is divided is a tricky issue among the 15 ACC schools. A portion of the money is also being considered to address the additional travel.

The LSU Tigers will be down a key defensive lineman in the season opener against Florida State, as multiple reports have indicated that defensive tackle Maason Smith will not play when the No. 8 Seminoles and No. 6 Tigers meet on September 3 in Orlando.

Smith, who tore his ACL in last year’s matchup between the two schools, will serve a one-game suspension for receiving an improper benefit — reportedly, participating in an autograph signing before NIL was enacted:

UPDATE: Multiple sources have confirmed Maason Smith and Kayshon Boutte participated in an autograph signing in the summer of 2021 prior to NIL going live.



Boutte served a one game suspension during the 2022 season. He missed the New Mexico game for the birth of his son and the… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) August 24, 2023

Rece Davis' College Football Playoff Prediction



Georgia

Michigan

USC

Florida State



(via @CollegeGameDay podcast) https://t.co/2M4NNQDLyq pic.twitter.com/KryMJR60Zg — On3 (@On3sports) August 23, 2023

1️⃣4️⃣ Noles on the Senior Bowl Watch List!



Most in the ACC

Most in Florida

7th-most in the nation#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/vRvXj07x5g — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 23, 2023

Our ongoing 2023 schedule preview series saw its latest entry yesterday, with a look at the Miami Hurricanes as FSU looks to make it three straight over its rival.

The latest crop of Mount Rushmore honorees have been named, with LeRoy Butler, Jalen Ramsey, Lamarcus Joyner and Derwin James being voted by the Tomahawk Nation community as the top four all-time safeties in Florida State Seminoles football history.

The other results from the series so far:

All Sports

Florida State has hired Douglas Walker as the athletic department’s new executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communication:

A veteran athletics administrator with more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications and brand management for some of the nation’s most visible collegiate athletics programs, Walker currently serves as executive director of Educational Broadcast Services at Texas A&M University.Walker has a proven track record of managing communications for high-profile coaches and administrators at Power 5 institutions, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, TCU and Texas A&M. He has served with highly successful programs that have earned national championships in a variety of sports, including five football national titles, and multiple Heisman Trophy winners. “We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the FSU family,” Alford said. “He brings a wealth of experience from high-caliber programs, and that will be a great asset for us as we continue to promote the FSU Athletics brand and advance our mission of across-the-board excellence.” At Florida State, Walker will be responsible for implementing the department’s internal and external communications strategy; advising leadership on public relations and media relations; and overseeing Athletics Communications, Creative Services, Digital Media, Seminole Sports Cinema, and Seminole Productions.”It’s an honor to have the opportunity to become a part of this great university and one of the nation’s finest athletics programs,” Walker said. “I’m looking forward to helping the department fulfill FSU’s dynamic vision as we explore opportunities worthy of the program’s rich tradition.”

Huge news on the fruit front — the National Mango Board has announced a partnership with Florida State athletics: