Massive news on the recruiting front today, as Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have pulled a major upset for #Tribe24. The top-ranked safety prospect in the nation — KJ Bolden — has announced his intentions to sign with the Seminoles.

KJ Bolden is a 6’1”, 185 pound athlete who stars for Buford High in Georgia. He is currently ranked as the 7th-best player nationally by 247Sports Composite (the best safety in the nation and 2nd best player in GA). Bolden chose the Seminoles over 40 other offers from a who’s-who in college football, including fellow finalists the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, (home state) Georgia Bulldogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

To say that this is big news would be an understatement. Bolden was consistently linked with the home state Bulldogs (who’s stud QB commit is Bolden’s high school teammate) and Ohio State Buckeyes (where his cousin is a defensive backs coach) throughout most of his recruitment process. Auburn came on very $trong recently and Alabama has long been a major player for him.

Yet it is Mike Norvell’s FSU program that won out today. The staff has been consistent in its message to Bolden over the past three years, patiently building strong bonds among multiple coaches and staffers with Bolden and his family members. Bolden and fellow consensus 5-star Charles Lester now form one of the top 2024 DB commitment duos in the nation.

Bolden immediately becomes FSU’s highest-ranked pledge in #Tribe24 and if he signs with the Seminoles, he’ll be the most talented incoming safety prospect since Derwin James in 2015. Bolden has the talent to earn reps in the defensive back rotation the minute he sets foot on campus, and may even ascend to a starting role by the end of his freshman campaign, depending on his health and development.

Bolden is elite with his closing speed, physicality, ball skills, and understanding angles. I could drool all over him for paragraphs but do yourself a favor and just watch his highlights instead.

While we know— WE KNOW— that no recruit is a done deal until the ink is dry (and not even then, sometimes… looking at you, UF), Bolden’s recruitment in particular is nowhere near over, as the Three Stars discussed on our most recent podcast. You can bet that Georgia and Auburn in particular will keep the heat on Bolden until the early signing period. This one will have a lot of twists and turns, visits and rumors, so buckle up. That said, FSU finds itself in prime position to seal the deal in December.

Check out Tomahawk Nation’s most recent Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread to interact with the Three Stars and for more information about FSU recruiting.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)