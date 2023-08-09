Florida State Seminoles football is losing a member of its 2024 recruiting class to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Three-star defensive back Rydarrius “Red” Morgan, who committed to FSU last month to kick off the Seminoles’ hot streak on the trail, has flipped to Alabama.

The Phenix City, Alabama prospect is oncisdered the No. 54 safety in the 2024 class and also holds offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Florida State now has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country according to both the 247Sports Composite Rankings and the On3 Industry Rankings (behind the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide),

FSU, Georgia and Ohio State are the only teams in the country that have three or more five-star commits.

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)