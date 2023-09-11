Noles News: FSU opens as 28.5 favorite over Boston College

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State advanced to 2-0 on the season with a 66-13 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night — those 66 points scored were the most the Seminoles have scored under Mike Norvell and the team’s most against an FBS opponent since dropping 80 on Idaho in 2013.

The win was enough to solidify the Seminoles as the No. 3 team in the country in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll — FSU received the second-highest highest No. 1 votes behind Georgia but remain slotted behind Michigan Wolverines in both polls.

Full AP Top 25

Full USA Today Coaches Poll

FSU is one of four ranked ACC teams in the latest AP Poll — behind them are No. 20 North Carolina, No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Miami.

Up next for Florida State? It's 2023 ACC opener on the road vs. the Boston College Eagles, over whom the Seminoles are favored by 28.5 according to DraftKings.

Soccer

No. 2 FSU soccer kept things rolling on Sunday with a major win over the Florida Gators — the sixth straight win for the Seminoles in the series, the longest-ever streak between the two teams.

From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:

This game was hardly a masterpiece but FSU was able to gut out the win on a day when the offense wasn’t clicking. Florida State won this game on talent. The Noles didn’t have their A game today (at least on offense) but they have a lot of dangerous players and one of them was able to strike for the game winning goal. Going forward it would be good to see FSU try to build a bit more through the midfield out of the back rather than have Lauren Flynn or Heather Gilchrist always trying to go over the top. It’s fine to do that on occasion but it probably shouldn’t always be FSU’s first choice. Attacking down the flanks could also be a fruitful option. However, it must be noted that the Seminoles are still undefeated and in the top five nationally so the team isn’t exactly struggling. Nevertheless, as ACC play begins and the schedule starts to toughen up Florida State may need to diversify the attack particularly in the buildup.

All Sports

Nine all-time great Florida State Seminoles were inducted into the university’s hall of fame over the weekend:

The nine-member group includes members of the incredibly successful baseball (Pedro Grifol and Eduardo Perez) and soccer programs (Tiffany McCarty and Kelly Rowland) which were represented by two inductees each, while the track and field (Ricardo Chambers), football (Rodney Hudson), softball (Leslie Malerich) and women’s basketball programs (Head Coach Sue Semrau) were honored along with longtime Florida State professor and women’s athletics supporter Dr. Frances Cannon, who was presented with the Moore Stone Award, posthumously.

FSU volleyball swept North Texas over the weekend, giving head coach Chris Poole his 900th win — a feat accomplished only by seven other coaches in NCAA history:

The Seminoles (5-3) had a very strong offensive showing, attacking with a .396 hitting percentage, and combining for 46 kills on only eight attack errors. The offensive effort was led by junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig, who registered nine kills, and by junior middle blocker Kiari Robey who finished with eight kills and a hitting percentage of .615. Sydney Conley also added eight kills to go along with Khori Louis and Maddie Snider’s kills each. The offense was paired with great passing, as graduate setter Jelli Draskovic matched her season high of 20 assists, while freshman setter Kenna Phelan contributed 16 assists. The Seminoles played lockdown defense tonight, only allowing 55 total points scored over three sets. Audrey Koenig, Sydney Conley, Kiari Robey, and Khori Louis each had a solo block, while freshman outside hitter Kyleene Filimaua recorded 15 digs and almost matched her season high. The match was highlighted by an exciting, back-and-forth second set which was ultimately decided by the Seminoles. The Seminoles attacked at a .444 clip, and 14 kills alone. The Seminoles are back in action on Tuesday evening when they play the Florida Gators in Tallahassee at 6 p.m. in Tully Gym.