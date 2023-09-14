Noles News: Finebaum says FSU is “at the bottom” of the three ACC that matter in SEC expansion

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State is prepping to take on Boston College in the Seminoles’ ACC opener — FSU hit the practice field once more on Wednesday, and our Jordan Silversmith was there to break down the action:

Florida State practicing for the first time this season in glistening white helmets produced an uptick in energy amongst the players and staff. A switch-up in gear raises eyebrows, and the team warmed up a little harder than usual as they broke them out. Mike Norvell mentioned that in the last two Wednesday practices, the team had a lot of “inconsistencies” but felt that they were up to the task yesterday and today. Florida State went for longer today than usual as the coaching staff wants to get the players back on the “ normal routine” since last week was a shorter week. The head coach did not offer an update on possible changes from Hurricane Lee, and it sounds like the ACC will take that one down to the wire.

In the latest edition of the “Line of Scrimmage” podcast, Tomahawk Nation’s Tim Scribble sat down with Curtis Flannery of our SB Nation sister site BC Interruption to break down the Eagles, what they bring to the table on offense and defense as well as other thoughts on the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup.

Will the game be played at its current 12 p.m.-scheduled time? As of now, yes, with Hurricane Lee looming off the East Coast but not expected to make landfall near Chapel Hill.

These offensive lines have been clearing a ton of space for their RBs so far. pic.twitter.com/dMrzUjJIES — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) September 13, 2023

How did the Florida State Seminoles offensive line perform against Southern Miss? Tim Scribble, wearer of many hats, took a look at the advanced analytics alongside tried-and-true familiar Tomahawk face ricobert11.

Highest graded Cornerback this season:



Jarrian Jones: 88.5 pic.twitter.com/SNGBqricUh — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2023

From 2017-2021, Florida State’s offense averaged 1.88 points per drive, 101st nationally in that span.



Since the start of 2022, FSU has averaged 3.27 points per drive — nearly double its 2017-22 average and seventh-best nationally. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 13, 2023

"I've always dreamed of playing in front of that many people. Once you're out there and you see the war chant, it feels out of this world...it's the best atmosphere in football."@NichelsonBlake joined @jeffculhane for today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd… pic.twitter.com/si2GFbsKvF — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 13, 2023

Top 10 College Football WRs after Week 2⚡️



Do you agree? https://t.co/G0iMOUhx6e pic.twitter.com/TIct0wnVGo — On3 (@On3sports) September 13, 2023

#NFLNoles Week 1 spotlight:@Fire_Burns99 had 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 additional tackle for loss and 1 FF in his first game of 2023#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/3k9lYpNVyY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 13, 2023

Smells like hater in here, especially after the comments Paul Finebaum previously made about FSU being the SEC’s top choice, but on The Athletic’s podcast “The Audible,” the radio personality made a major claim in saying FSU is “at the bottom” of the three major schools desired by the SEC (Clemson and North Carolina being the others):

I think FSU has started winning at the right moment, even though we all know Greg Sankey is not going to bring a team — or, excuse me, a school, student-athletes, of course — a school in just because they’re winning games. It helps their stock and I think that’s a big deal, with FSU finally being on the national stage. Although I think of the three schools that matter in the ACC, I think FSU is at the bottom of the most desired, favored nation list. What I keep hearing from people is that nobody in the league that matters liked what they did at that board of trustees meeting and they felt like, do you want to invite a group that, you know, has an “Animal House” toga party right in the middle (of realignment) for everybody to see on Facebook Live? And that really went down poorly. I know I don’t think anyone really thought that was a great idea. But I think at least in the moment, it hurt FSU.

Baseball

Had the honor of inducting @PerezEd and Pedro Grifol into the Hall of Fame this week! pic.twitter.com/5WuYyMSmRW — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) September 13, 2023

All Sports

Florida State junior golfer All-American Lottie Woad earned her third career individual championship at the Ninth Annual ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M as the No. 10 ranked Seminoles finished in seventh place in the team standings: