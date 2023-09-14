Noles News: Finebaum says FSU is “at the bottom” of the three ACC that matter in SEC expansion

Recruiting
Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Florida State is prepping to take on Boston College in the Seminoles’ ACC opener — FSU hit the practice field once more on Wednesday, and our Jordan Silversmith was there to break down the action:
Florida State practicing for the first time this season in glistening white helmets produced an uptick in energy amongst the players and staff. A switch-up in gear raises eyebrows, and the team warmed up a little harder than usual as they broke them out.
Mike Norvell mentioned that in the last two Wednesday practices, the team had a lot of “inconsistencies” but felt that they were up to the task yesterday and today. Florida State went for longer today than usual as the coaching staff wants to get the players back on the “ normal routine” since last week was a shorter week. The head coach did not offer an update on possible changes from Hurricane Lee, and it sounds like the ACC will take that one down to the wire.
In the latest edition of the “Line of Scrimmage” podcast, Tomahawk Nation’s Tim Scribble sat down with Curtis Flannery of our SB Nation sister site BC Interruption to break down the Eagles, what they bring to the table on offense and defense as well as other thoughts on the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup.
Will the game be played at its current 12 p.m.-scheduled time? As of now, yes, with Hurricane Lee looming off the East Coast but not expected to make landfall near Chapel Hill.
How did the Florida State Seminoles offensive line perform against Southern Miss? Tim Scribble, wearer of many hats, took a look at the advanced analytics alongside tried-and-true familiar Tomahawk face ricobert11.
From 2017-2021, Florida State’s offense averaged 1.88 points per drive, 101st nationally in that span.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 13, 2023
Since the start of 2022, FSU has averaged 3.27 points per drive — nearly double its 2017-22 average and seventh-best nationally.
Smells like hater in here, especially after the comments Paul Finebaum previously made about FSU being the SEC’s top choice, but on The Athletic’s podcast “The Audible,” the radio personality made a major claim in saying FSU is “at the bottom” of the three major schools desired by the SEC (Clemson and North Carolina being the others):
I think FSU has started winning at the right moment, even though we all know Greg Sankey is not going to bring a team — or, excuse me, a school, student-athletes, of course — a school in just because they’re winning games. It helps their stock and I think that’s a big deal, with FSU finally being on the national stage.
Although I think of the three schools that matter in the ACC, I think FSU is at the bottom of the most desired, favored nation list.
What I keep hearing from people is that nobody in the league that matters liked what they did at that board of trustees meeting and they felt like, do you want to invite a group that, you know, has an “Animal House” toga party right in the middle (of realignment) for everybody to see on Facebook Live? And that really went down poorly. I know I don’t think anyone really thought that was a great idea. But I think at least in the moment, it hurt FSU.
Florida State junior golfer All-American Lottie Woad earned her third career individual championship at the Ninth Annual ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M as the No. 10 ranked Seminoles finished in seventh place in the team standings:
Woad was one of six golfers in the field to finish with each of her the scores at below par this week, and was never above par during any of the three rounds played in the championship. Woad led the event with 21 birdies, including seven during the second round.
Woad’s win marked her second victory in her last seven events, the sixth time in 12 career events that she has finished under par, and the fourth time she has finished with a score at 208 or better. Woad’s career-best score of 205 came at the Schooner Fall Classic in 2022.
Junior Kaylah Williams played the best tournament of her collegiate career as she finished in a tie for 18th in the individual standings with a career-best tournament score of 214. She totaled scores of 70-71-73 to finish the event at 2-strokes under par. Wiliams’ single-round score of 70 in the first round, 214 for the tournament, and minus 4 strokes to par – helped her finish in a tie for 18th place in the individual standings. The finish was her second career top-20 individual finish.
Senior All-American Charlotte Heath also finished in a tie for 18th place in the individual standings with a three-round total of 214. She finished the event with an even par score of 72 and two of three scores below par. Heath carded three birdies in the final round as she earned her 25th career top-25 individual finish. She has finished in the top 20 in the individual standings in each of her last 12 championship events, and has not finished outside the Top 20 since placing in a tie for 21st at the spring 2022 NCAA Championship Finals.
Heath has now finished six of last seven events – including the 2023 NCAA Championship Finals at under par. She is a total of 23 strokes under par since finishing the spring 2023 Moon Invitational at 4-under par.
