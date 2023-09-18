 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU opens as slight favorite over Clemson ahead of major matchup

Florida State also still considered favorite to win ACC

By Perry Kostidakis
Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

After sneaking past Boston College on Saturday, Florida State moved one spot down in the AP Top 25 to No. 4 while remaining No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

FSU is set to take on Clemson this week in a game that will shape the trajectory of the rest of the season — beat the Tigers, and Florida State remains in the driver seat to reach the ACC Championship and other lofty goals.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 1.5-point favorite over Clemson heading into game week. As for national championship odds, FSU has the fourth-best (+1200, behind Texas, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia) and is considered a pretty decent favorite to win the ACC (-105, ahead of Clemson at +425).

Soccer

No. 4 FSU soccer showcased some resiliency of its own over the weekend, coming back to beat No. 8 Clemson on the road:

We are getting to the point where we need to ask the question.

Can the Seminoles just flip the switch any time they want to?

It’s not advisable for any team to feel like they can just flip the switch at any time but it kind of looked like FSU did just that in this game. FSU wasn’t playing particularly poorly early other than the defense on the first goal. However, Jordynn Dudley’s goal seemed like the spark that the Noles needed to get them going. This is a really talented team but it still doesn’t feel like they have put a complete game together against tough competition.

Nevertheless, this team proved (once again) that they have a ton of heart. They never feel out of it or lose their belief. That confidence combined with all of the talent has the potential to take this team a long way.

Basketball

All Sports

No. 5 Florida State men’s golf shot 3-over par to finish the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational in sixth place:

Sophomore Jack Bigham led the Seminoles in round two with a 3-under par 67. Bigham had a historical comeback, improving his second round score by 16 strokes.

Bigham only carded one bogey for the entire day accompanied by four birdies. He had a spotless back-nine, starting off with a birdie on hole No. 11 followed by back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15.

With today’s score, Bigham tied his career low for the third time.

The Seminoles were one of only two teams (Arizona State) to shoot par on the hardest hole at Olympia Fields, No. 18. Ranked as the most difficult hole on Golfstat, recording 69 bogeys and six doubles, and averaging a +0.44 score, Florida State proved their resiliency as a team.

Florida State volleyball fell to Hawaii in a matchup at the Fight in the Fort invitational in Forth Worth, Texas:

The Seminoles put up a strong fight, as the first two sets saw many lead changes due to the back-and-forth scoring of both teams. FSU’s offensive efforts was spearheaded by junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig, who led the team with 14 kills. Koenig also paired this strong offensive showing with 10 digs to complete a double-double. Her efforts along with those of graduate setter Jelli Draskovic, who finished with 20 assists, among others allowed the Seminoles to keep the match close all the way until the end.

FSU’s defensive efforts were led by middle blocker Khori Louis, who finished the match with four total blocks and three digs. Freshman outside hitter Kyleene Filimaua had yet another match with double digit digs, as she finished with 11 to pair with her four blocks and five kills.

