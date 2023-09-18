Noles News: FSU opens as slight favorite over Clemson ahead of major matchup

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Top 8 pic.twitter.com/9JxRxCmvCa — Juan Gaston Jr (@JuanGastonJr1) September 17, 2023

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Byron Louis (2025) is down to Schools!



The 6’0 205 RB from Fort Lauderdale, FL is ranked as a Top 20 RB in the ‘25 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/5prJAjuCxx pic.twitter.com/veyJiI7ujb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 17, 2023

Football

After sneaking past Boston College on Saturday, Florida State moved one spot down in the AP Top 25 to No. 4 while remaining No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

One more box score for ya, thought Boston College won the post game win expectancy battle but they did not. Still, hell of a performance from Thomas Castellanos and the Eagles offense #FSUvsBC #FSUTwitter pic.twitter.com/FTuHbqRbqF — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) September 16, 2023

FSU is set to take on Clemson this week in a game that will shape the trajectory of the rest of the season — beat the Tigers, and Florida State remains in the driver seat to reach the ACC Championship and other lofty goals.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 1.5-point favorite over Clemson heading into game week. As for national championship odds, FSU has the fourth-best (+1200, behind Texas, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia) and is considered a pretty decent favorite to win the ACC (-105, ahead of Clemson at +425).

FSU (No. 4), Miami (No. 20) and UF (No. 25) all in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the Sep. 17 poll in 2017 https://t.co/fBrOAmeXNS — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 17, 2023

WEEK 4 SP+ PICKS



Ohio St 28, ND 27!

Clemson 29, FSU 26

Ducks 46, Buffs 17*

Utah 29, UCLA 26

Bama 32, Ole Miss 25

Ore St 29, Wazzu 24

Penn St 26, Iowa 14



Holy smokes, this week is LOADED.



* CU *did* underachieve projections last wk...https://t.co/fjsWyQPXfP pic.twitter.com/RW9x4P76ah — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 17, 2023

On this day 35 years ago, Florida State football pulled off a trick play known as the "puntrooskie" to pull out a 24-21 win in a top-10 showdown at Clemson. LeRoy Butler’s 78-yard run down the sideline on a fake punt set up the winning field goal by Richie Andrews. pic.twitter.com/SeB7aP2FNT — FSU History (@ThisDayFSU) September 17, 2023

Week 3️⃣ ACC ranking

1. FSU (typical game; not at all )

2. Miami

3. Duke

4. UNC

5. Clemson (last 6️⃣ quarters look good)

6. Cuse

7. Lou

8. NCSU

9. Wake

10. GT

11. BC

12. VT

13. UVA

14. Pitt ( No excuse for how bad the O is)

106. Stanford — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 17, 2023

On3 Week 4 College Football Heisman Hot Board https://t.co/hR4vBso6Bv pic.twitter.com/eYhRRhluch — On3 (@On3sports) September 17, 2023

Soccer

No. 4 FSU soccer showcased some resiliency of its own over the weekend, coming back to beat No. 8 Clemson on the road:

We are getting to the point where we need to ask the question. Can the Seminoles just flip the switch any time they want to? It’s not advisable for any team to feel like they can just flip the switch at any time but it kind of looked like FSU did just that in this game. FSU wasn’t playing particularly poorly early other than the defense on the first goal. However, Jordynn Dudley’s goal seemed like the spark that the Noles needed to get them going. This is a really talented team but it still doesn’t feel like they have put a complete game together against tough competition. Nevertheless, this team proved (once again) that they have a ton of heart. They never feel out of it or lose their belief. That confidence combined with all of the talent has the potential to take this team a long way.

Basketball

All Sports

Coach. Director of Operations. Team Mom.



Friend.



Thank you for 39 outstanding years @TheBigShooter3 pic.twitter.com/8ilJ5FLG00 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 15, 2023

No. 5 Florida State men’s golf shot 3-over par to finish the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational in sixth place:

Sophomore Jack Bigham led the Seminoles in round two with a 3-under par 67. Bigham had a historical comeback, improving his second round score by 16 strokes. Bigham only carded one bogey for the entire day accompanied by four birdies. He had a spotless back-nine, starting off with a birdie on hole No. 11 followed by back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15. With today’s score, Bigham tied his career low for the third time. The Seminoles were one of only two teams (Arizona State) to shoot par on the hardest hole at Olympia Fields, No. 18. Ranked as the most difficult hole on Golfstat, recording 69 bogeys and six doubles, and averaging a +0.44 score, Florida State proved their resiliency as a team.

The final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational has been canceled due to inclement weather.



The Noles finish sixth at Olympia Fields.



FSU next plays at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 1-3. pic.twitter.com/o5EzRHHc1K — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 17, 2023

Florida State volleyball fell to Hawaii in a matchup at the Fight in the Fort invitational in Forth Worth, Texas: