Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for LSU

The 2023 season kicks off for the Florida State Seminoles this Sunday in Orlando. Despite the marquee matchup against the LSU Tigers taking place at a neutral site, some significant talent in the next several recruiting cycles will be on hand to watch the top-ten collision.
Per NCAA rules, the ‘Noles and Tigers are both able to invite and provide a limited number of free tickets to prospective athletes and family members for the game. The two coaching staffs are not allowed to interact with prospects or families at the stadium, as the game cannot be treated like an official visit for either school. That said, commits from both programs will undoubtedly have their recruiting hats on this Sunday.
The blue-chips will be plentiful. The Tomahawk Nation Three Stars have confirmed that the following prospects are expected to be in attendance for the game:
FSU commitments
2024 4-star QB Luke Kromenhoek
2024 4-star RB Kameron Davis
2024 4-star RB Micahi Danzy
2024 4-star WR Elijah Moore
2024 4-star WR BJ Gibson
2024 4-star WR Lawayne McCoy
2024 4-star OL Jonathan Daniels
2024 3-star OL Tye Hylton
2024 3-star OL Jayden Todd
2024 3-star LB Jayden Parrish
2024 5-star DB KJ Bolden
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester
2024 4-star DB Ricky Knight
2024 3-star CJ Heard
2024 K Jake Weinberg
2025 3-star QB Tramell Jones
2026 4-star WR Devin Carter
Uncommitted prospects
2024 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith
2024 4-star DL LJ McCray
2024 4-star Edge Booker Pickett Jr.
2024 4-star DB Jamari Howard
2025 4-star RB Taevion Swint
2025 4-star RB Ousmane Kromah
2025 4-star WR Waden Charles
2025 4-star WR Daylan McCutcheon
2025 4-star WR Dallas Wilson
2025 5-star OL Solomon Thomas
2025 4-star OL Max Buchanan
2025 5-star DL Armondo Blount
2025 4-star DL Myron Charles
2025 4-star DL Amaree Williams
2025 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte
2025 4-star LB Gavin Nix
2025 4-star DB Chris Ewald
2025 4-star DB Ivan Taylor
2025 4-star DB Tony Williams
2026 4-star WR Jabari Brady
2026 4-star DB Zech Fort
2026 4-star ATH Efrem White
We will update this list as we hear back from prospects.
Loading comments...