Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for LSU

The 2023 season kicks off for the Florida State Seminoles this Sunday in Orlando. Despite the marquee matchup against the LSU Tigers taking place at a neutral site, some significant talent in the next several recruiting cycles will be on hand to watch the top-ten collision.

Per NCAA rules, the ‘Noles and Tigers are both able to invite and provide a limited number of free tickets to prospective athletes and family members for the game. The two coaching staffs are not allowed to interact with prospects or families at the stadium, as the game cannot be treated like an official visit for either school. That said, commits from both programs will undoubtedly have their recruiting hats on this Sunday.

The blue-chips will be plentiful. The Tomahawk Nation Three Stars have confirmed that the following prospects are expected to be in attendance for the game:

FSU commitments

2024 4-star QB Luke Kromenhoek

2024 4-star RB Kameron Davis

2024 4-star RB Micahi Danzy

2024 4-star WR Elijah Moore

2024 4-star WR BJ Gibson

2024 4-star WR Lawayne McCoy

2024 4-star OL Jonathan Daniels

2024 3-star OL Tye Hylton

2024 3-star OL Jayden Todd

2024 3-star LB Jayden Parrish

2024 5-star DB KJ Bolden

2024 5-star DB Charles Lester

2024 4-star DB Ricky Knight

2024 3-star CJ Heard

2024 K Jake Weinberg

2025 3-star QB Tramell Jones

2026 4-star WR Devin Carter

Uncommitted prospects

2024 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

2024 4-star DL LJ McCray

2024 4-star Edge Booker Pickett Jr.

2024 4-star DB Jamari Howard

2025 4-star RB Taevion Swint

2025 4-star RB Ousmane Kromah

2025 4-star WR Waden Charles

2025 4-star WR Daylan McCutcheon

2025 4-star WR Dallas Wilson

2025 5-star OL Solomon Thomas

2025 4-star OL Max Buchanan

2025 5-star DL Armondo Blount

2025 4-star DL Myron Charles

2025 4-star DL Amaree Williams

2025 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte

2025 4-star LB Gavin Nix

2025 4-star DB Chris Ewald

2025 4-star DB Ivan Taylor

2025 4-star DB Tony Williams

2026 4-star WR Jabari Brady

2026 4-star DB Zech Fort

2026 4-star ATH Efrem White

We will update this list as we hear back from prospects.