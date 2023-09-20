Noles News: Vegas odds shift slightly in FSU’s favor vs. Clemson

Recruiting

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

The line in Florida State vs. Clemson has shifted just a bit: according to DraftKings, FSU is now a 2.5-point favorite over the Tigers, moving up from a 1.5.

How confident are you in FSU beating Clemson? How about the Seminoles’ winning the ACC? We’re surveying you, dear reader, to get a gauge on how FSU fans are feeling three weeks into the season.

Florida State was back out on the practice field on Tuesday in anticipation of Saturday’s matchup, with emphasis on communication being further amplified as the Seminoles’ prep for what should be a hostile environment in Death Valley:

How did FSU’s offensive line perform against Boston College? What do the advanced analytics look like overall after three games? Tim Scribble breaks it down with a little help from our old friend ricobert11:

Speaking of Boston College — what did the Eagles do to help boost their chances at upsetting the Seminoles? Jon Marchant breaks down some of their key explosive plays:

Highest graded ACC Tight End from Week 3:



Jaheim Bell: 81.6 pic.twitter.com/eyhrY6rrNi — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 19, 2023

The Battle's End is thrilled to announce a relationship with @CaziahHolmes. Welcome to the family, young man!



Get involved and directly support FSU Athletes by joining the family at https://t.co/2KGHLZvpRh #GoingForItAllIn2023 pic.twitter.com/UavtL5cFuM — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) September 19, 2023

Our linebacker/fullback @djlundy01 has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week after grabbing and INT and scoring a rushing TD in our win!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/l9jq49XVjQ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 19, 2023

.@ScottandWallace Drive of the Game



“Preston Daniel into the endzone for his second career touchdown grab!” pic.twitter.com/rOIEC9yBhi — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 19, 2023

"(Practice) was very intense...It's intense around here. Every little thing counts and that's what we're focused on."@colaboy_j5 and @jeffculhane bring you today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/rLQ4tOrG16 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 19, 2023

Great to have 2009 Heisman Trophy winner @markingramII here today! Catch his interview with @jordantrav13 during Saturday morning’s Big Noon Kickoff on FOX#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/gQrENWIsXm — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 19, 2023

Most watched CFB games, Week 3:



Colorado-CSU (ESPN): 9.3M



UGA-S Carolina (CBS): 5.4M

Tenn-Florida (ESPN): 5.3M

Bama-USF (ABC): 4.8M

FSU-BC (ABC): 3.5M

PSU-Illinois (FOX): 3.2M

WKU-Ohio St (FOX): 2.82M

LSU-Miss St (ESPN): 2.8M

Pitt-WVU (ABC): 2.4M — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 19, 2023

The Noles WR corps was special ‍



We're #1! The story of 1999 @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/ENk6kK3s2D — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2023

The FIRST team in college football history to go wire-to-wire‼️



We're #1! The story of 1999 @FSUFootball



7 ET | ACCN pic.twitter.com/vfvPQIvyCy — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2023

"They have to be in the discussion as one of the greatest teams ever."



We're #1! The story of 1999 @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/GDsZtkuqsA — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 20, 2023

Soccer

For the fifth consecutive week, the Seminoles are ranked in the Top 5⃣ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/vrJpnLelRu — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 19, 2023

Basketball

The grind pic.twitter.com/S0IBOPGfDq — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) September 19, 2023

Player ➡️ Coach@CoachBrookeFSU talks about the impact Sue Semrau has had on her coaching career. #NCAAWBB x @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/vr3YOd3oBC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) September 19, 2023

All Sports

Florida State women’s cross country student-athlete Alyson Churchill was named the ACC Women’s Performer of the Week on Tuesday:

Churchill posted another personal best in the 5k at the Covered Bridge Open in Boone, N.C., to win with a time of 16:08.30. It was her second victory this season in as many tries at the Don Kennedy Trails at State Farm. The Tallahassee native finished 40 seconds ahead of the next runner. “Aly is just now starting to scratch the surface for who we know she can be as an athlete,” FSU head women’s coach Cody Halsey said. “It’s been really exciting watching her progress. This past weekend was another great step in the right direction for big goals she has in mind. We are really looking ward to the rest of the season with her!” Churchill becomes the first women’s runner to win two ACC Women’s Performer of the Week honors in the same season since Erin Phelps collected two during 2019.

Florida State volleyball (6-6) swept the UNF Ospreys in Tallahassee on Tuesday: