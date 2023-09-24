Welcome to the 13th edition of the Official #Tribe24 Recruiting Thread! Gotta honor Mr. Deloach and his game-changing play for this edition.

Florida State currently holds 21 verbal commitments. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (10) and Georgia (7) and have well above a 50% blue-chip ratio in the class as of this writing. This tends to be a slower time in the recruiting calendar, but FSU will bring in some official and unofficial visitors throughout the month of October.

Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.

For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow! Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

LB Justin “Juice” Cryer - Northwestern Wildcats

Potential transfer portal names to know

N/A

Transfer portal subtractions

N/A

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(7/30/23): Recapping an incredible July and previewing KJ Bolden’s announcement

(5/17/23): Instant reaction: Keon Coleman is a Seminole!

(4/27/23): Who could be next to join FSU’s class?

(4/24/23): Spring Transfer Portal comings and goings for FSU

(4/23/23): Reviewing recent spring commitments

(2/15/23): Florida State of Recruiting: 10 recruits to know for Tribe24

(1/21/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing the latest FSU visitors

(1/20/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Breaking down new defensive players from #Tribe23

(1/19/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing offensive newcomers from #Tribe23