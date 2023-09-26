Football:

FSU enters the bye week a perfect 4-0 yet plenty of items to correct on film; a coaches’ dream.

"To me, JT is the perfect example of a leader." @KalenDeloach shows love to his QB Jordan Travis @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/skHXRD5cTo — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 26, 2023

ESPN is much higher on FSU than polls are; FSU is second only to Georgia in its Power Rankings.

The Seminoles found a way to beat ACC nemesis Clemson for the first time since 2014, though it was not easy and it was not pretty at times. Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in overtime, giving the Seminoles a 31-24 victory and perhaps signaling a changing of the guard in the ACC. But the offense was stagnant at times, thanks to an inability to run the ball or make plays consistently in the passing game. It should be noted Travis reaggravated a left shoulder injury and played hurt. At times, the defense looked out of sorts, too, allowing Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik to make some impressive plays. But when the pressure was turned up, the defense came through: A scoop and score from Kalen DeLoach and a defensive stand in overtime were two huge keys. There is an open date before Virginia Tech comes to town. — Andrea Adelson

CBSSports is as well; you know things are rolling when Dennis Dodd is writing this:

Go ahead and say it: FSU is back. The win at Clemson proves it. Keon Coleman made the plays. Clemson’s Garrett Riley didn’t, um, make the calls. The path is becoming clear for the Seminoles. Between now and Nov. 11, they play one ranked team.

Mount Rushmore series is not done; and it’s about to get a lot harder to choose.

Two FSU defenders were named ACC player of the week, Kalen Deloach and Renardo Green.

When FSU kicks off in two weeks it’ll be against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30pm.

And last but certainly not least, the cinematic recap:

Recruiting:

FSU has offered an intriguing 6’6 athlete out of the DMV:

He’s a few cycles away but FSU legacy commitment Devin Carter is a total stud:

Cedar Grove (GA) QB1 EJ Colson connects with Devin Carter for another TD! Cedar Grove has momentum here in the 4Q!



Live on ESPN2 @colson_ej @IDEVINCARTER @FBCedarGrove pic.twitter.com/XLFQcAFEGO — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 23, 2023

Other Sports:

It was a classic match-up between the two best teams in the country that ended in dramatic fashion yet nobody won:

We’ve got opponents and times for ACC/SEC Challenge: